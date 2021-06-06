Two Dead in Armed Clashes in Palestinian Camp in Tyre

Two individuals were killed during armed clashes in the southern al-Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tyre, the National News Agency reported on Sunday.

NNA said heavy clashes erupted early on Sunday between Palestinian factions in the camp.

The clashes expanded and in addition to machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades and RPGs were used, according to the agency.

MTV television station said the clashes erupted between drug dealers in the neighborhood of al-Safouri, and in nearby areas, leaving two people dead and several others wounded.

The Fatah Movement and the Palestinian factions are working to contain the situation, said NNA.