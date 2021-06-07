Israel Combs Security Fence with Lebanon Overnight

Israel said its troops carried out a wide combing operation overnight on the border with Lebanon, Israeli spokesman AvichayAdraee said in a tweet Monday.

Adraee said Israeli forces carried out “extensive combing work” after “detecting traces of two suspects in the area close to the security fence” with Lebanon.

However he ruled out any act of “sabotage.”

Adraee stated that "Israeli troops and police continue their search” operation and that “residents in neighboring (Israeli) towns have returned to normal life.”

The Blue Line marks Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon in May 2000 after 22 years of occupation.