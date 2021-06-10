Report: Fears of U.S. Sanctions after Nasrallah’s Bid to Import Oil from Iran
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s latest remarks about the party’s readiness to rely on fuel imports from Iran if the Lebanese state fails to take action, raised concerns of U.S. sanctions on the crisis-stricken country, media reports said on Thursday.
Since 2018, Washington has imposed sanctions on anyone who knowingly enters into deals with Iranian oil companies in order to buy, possess, sell, transfer or market petroleum or petroleum products from the Iranian authorities.
On Tuesday, Nasrallah said if the Lebanese state fails to take action, "we, within Hizbullah, will go to Iran, negotiate with the Iranian government... and buy vessels full of petrol and fuel oil and bring them to Beirut port.”
"Let the Lebanese state (dare to) prevent the delivery of petrol and fuel oil to the Lebanese people!" he said, adding, "We can no longer tolerate these scenes of humiliation."
Lebanon has been facing increasingly severe fuel shortages in recent months, with long queues at service stations and some drivers waiting more than an hour to buy even small quantities of supplies.
Describing the situation as humiliating, Nasrallah called on authorities to take a "courageous decision" and override their "fear" of the U.S. to import fuel supplies from Iran, a country under hefty American sanctions.
According to Paul Morcos, the head of Lebanese law firm Justicia, “American laws prevent the import of oil from Iran; this would expose Lebanon, if Nasrallah does what he announced, to U.S. sanctions,” he told Asharq el-Awsat newspaper.
On the other hand, MP Fares Soaid, head of the Our Lady of the Mountain gathering told the daily: “The danger of his speech is not in its literalism, but in declaring that the Lebanese state does not exist, and is not protected by law and the constitution, as if there is no president of the republic in Baabda."
Conflicting reports emerged Wednesday evening on whether or not the current government formation efforts have made progress.
Does anyone sane enough believe that HN would buy oil from Iran and bring it to Lebanon? Hassan is acting like a king of Lebanon and all others, from Aoun down, are his subjects. I say good for him for having such people under him. I guess as Christians, and myself one, we should kiss Lebanon goodbye, even before Aoun leaves presidency. Only if he dies, would Lebanon have any hope in survival! After all, he surpassed the Lebanese mortality rate by 15 years, and his end naturally is within days or weeks. I am one of the Christians who would make a party when this guy vanishes. I am waiting for this moment like crazy to celebrate.
Before he starts importing fuel from Iran, shouldn't the terrorist stop his group's smuggling of fuel and subsidized goods to Syria?
Let’s hope their ships will be sunken before they reach the Mediterranean. We don’t need Iranian terror oil, they’re largely responsible for the collapse and bankruptcy of our country.
My power plants in jounieh, zahle, jiyye, Zohra I just to name a few?
Edit: Zohra = Zahrani
@pos
What is Lebanese about the Iranian owned and operated terror group?
According to his logic, anyone can get what they want from where they want. Like medicine from Israel?
What Nasrallah was actually suggesting is to pay the Iranians in LBPs so they can send them back to Lebanon exchange them for US dollars which they need. Help Iran, screw Lebanon, win win for Haᛋᛋan. But who can doubt that Hezbollah can bring ships to the port of Beirut without the consent of the Lebanese government that's what they did when they brought the Ammonium Nitrate for Bashar Assad's barrel bombs. Help Assad, screw Lebanon, win win for Haᛋᛋan.
He is threatening the state now: "Let the Lebanese state (dare to) prevent the delivery of petrol and fuel"
Need we say more...?
Isn't Hizbos money from Islamo Fascist Republic of Iran. So how is is buying from them with what money?
Threatening the state? He is the state. There is no Lebanon. he effectively is the defacto ruler.
I am truly convinced unlike most of you, there is no salvation for Lebanon. Lebanon was ended they day that Cairo Agreement was signed in 1969
How long will Lebanon and the Lebanese people continue to be enslaved by the Israeli lobby that occupies America?
لو كان في لبنان مليون جائع لما اعطيناهم الخبز بل سنعطيهم البندقية حتى يسقطو النظام
حسن نصرالله
١٩٨٩