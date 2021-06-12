Report: Berri’s Govt Proposal Faces Hurdles

After high hopes that the initiative of Speaker Nabih Berri could make a breakthrough in a deadlocked government formation, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper said on Saturday that the difficult counter conditions set by political parties are Likely to thwart any hope in that direction.

Quoting sources close to Berri, the daily said his initiative reached a “deadlock” and needs a “miracle to make any positive breach."

They blamed it on the "intensifying" political battles and counter conditions between the team of the President and the Free Patriotic Movement on one hand, and the team of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on the other.

According to information obtained by Nidaa al-Watan, Hariri plans ot meet on Saturday with Grand Sunni Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan to brief him on “the negative atmospheres” surrounding the formation process.

Hariri has several options in mind, mainly a suggestion to step back from his position to form a government, mit added.

Berri’s initiative suggests a 24-minister line-up based on the 8+8+8 formula.