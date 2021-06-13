Hariri Hails Relation with Berri, to Consult with Him over Govt.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has said that he will not take a decision on whether or not to give up the mission of forming a new government without consulting with Speaker Nabih Berri, Dar al-Fatwa's juristic council and the former premiers.

Describing his relation with Berri as "complementary," Hariri told the Asharq al-Awsat daily that "Saad Hariri means Nabih Berri, and Nabih Berri means Saad Hariri."

"The problem lies in those who are putting obstacles that delay the government's formation, although Speaker Berri and I have tried to overcome the hurdles to achieve tangible progress and carry on with the formation process," Hariri added.

Lauding his firm relation with Berri, the PM-designate said: "He is the only person who has stood by me from the very first moment after my designation as premier. He never abandoned me and I have not heard from him any word suggesting that he has abandoned me."

He added that he is in "constant communication" with the Speaker and that he will "meet him soon."