Al-Rahi: Solutions Available but Some Seeking to Control the Country

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday stressed that there are “solutions” for Lebanon’s multiple crises but lamented that some parties are blocking them.

“Despite the gravity of the crisis, solutions and rescue means are available, but some are preventing the implementation of solutions as well as the formation of the government,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“Some want to shut down the country and receive its keys. These are wrong bets,” the patriarch added.

“This is a country whose reins are not handed to anyone and it does not surrender to anyone,” al-Rahi emphasized.

Separately, he called on the caretaker government to “perform its duties” and “provide food, medicine, fuel and baby milk” to the people.