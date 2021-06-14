Rahi: Govt. Deadlock Brought by Negligence of Officials

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Monday accused Lebanon’s political leaders of “complete negligence” and of obstructing the formation of a government.

“The complete neglect of state officials has led and still does lead to the disruption of the procedural authority represented by the government,” said Rahi

He emphasized that “disruption of the procedural authority and the failure to form a government also disrupt the state’s economic and financial capabilities, and pave the way for rampant corruption in its public institutions.”

Rahi’s remarks came at the opening of the annual Sinod meeting for Bishops in Bkirki.

On the economic crisis the country is grappling with, that led many into poverty, he said: “Smuggling has impoverished half of the Lebanese people, eliminated the middle class and displaced our best living forces.’