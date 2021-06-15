General Security Chief in Moscow
The General Security Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday that its head, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has traveled to Moscow.
The statement said that Ibrahim will stay in the Russian capital for “several days,” and will meet with a number of Russian officials in the Russian Federation.
It did not provide additional details.
For God's sake, what will this guy do in Moscow? The problem is ours and we need to have some brains to resolve this issue. Lebanon's problems are easy to solve, but we need people of substance, which we have in many countries in the world - successful Lebanese business people - to do that. relying on stupid people like Basil and Aoun will only add troubles to our country. Hariri might help if he is allowed to bring in successful ministers, who would reform the whole situation in Lebanon away from nepotism and small personal interests. Unless this is done, trips like these to Moscow will not help. But first we need to boot out Aoun and Basil forever from our midst. As for Aoun, he's so old and his days are numbered. However, Basil certainly have to go. By the way, this midget's popularity amongst the Christians is now close to zero, which means he's out anyway.