Mustaqbal Hits Back at Presidency, Says Obstruction in 'Aounist Genes'

Sources following up on the cabinet formation process and close to al-Mustaqbal Movement have snapped back at a statement issued by the Presidency, describing it as an attack on Speaker Nabih Berri and the stance of Dar al-Fatwa’s juristic council.

“President Aoun is shutting the doors in the face of initiatives and openly declaring that he does not want a government. He does not want a government led by (PM-designate Saad) Hariri because any progress in addressing the files will be attributed to Hariri’s role,” the sources told LBCI TV on Tuesday.

“Aoun does not want a government led by another figure because he knows that it would not be able to move forward and, accordingly, Aoun wants to keep the situation as it is: a caretaker cabinet that it not taking care of matters, and running the country’s affairs from the presidential palace and through the Higher Defense Council,” the sources added.

“Obstruction is in the Aounist genes and there is no hope in achieving a real breakthrough,” the sources added.