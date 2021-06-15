FPM Bloc Rejects 'Veiled Tripartite Power-Sharing' in 8-8-8 Govt.

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday said it rejects “veiled tripartite power-sharing” in a so-called “three eights” government that would grant each political camp eight ministerial seats.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc also said that it rejects “the fabrication of new norms related to an incomplete rotation (of portfolios) or a so-called exclusivity in the formation or nomination process.”

Calling on PM-designate Saad Hariri to “consult with the parliamentary blocs and agree with the president on a government line-up in line with the spirit and text of the constitution and according to the known mechanisms and standards of the National Pact,” the bloc said it will show “ultimate positivity” toward Speaker Nabih Berri’s efforts.

It, however, stressed that any initiative “should be characterized by keenness on rights and the constitution and should be positive and neutral in order to lead to results.”