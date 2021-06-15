FPM Bloc Rejects 'Veiled Tripartite Power-Sharing' in 8-8-8 Govt.
The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday said it rejects “veiled tripartite power-sharing” in a so-called “three eights” government that would grant each political camp eight ministerial seats.
In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc also said that it rejects “the fabrication of new norms related to an incomplete rotation (of portfolios) or a so-called exclusivity in the formation or nomination process.”
Calling on PM-designate Saad Hariri to “consult with the parliamentary blocs and agree with the president on a government line-up in line with the spirit and text of the constitution and according to the known mechanisms and standards of the National Pact,” the bloc said it will show “ultimate positivity” toward Speaker Nabih Berri’s efforts.
It, however, stressed that any initiative “should be characterized by keenness on rights and the constitution and should be positive and neutral in order to lead to results.”
ياسمين المصري تكشف: والدي تعرض للتهديد فاعتذر من باسيل
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/833556/ياسمين-المصري-تكشف-والدي-تعرض-للتهديد-فاعتذر-من-با
"How can 45% of MPs who form our coalition be represented by third of the number of members in government?" Sheikh Qassem questioned, adding, "How can 7% of the parliament's members be represented by the other third under the name of intermediation?"
https://www.english.alahednews.com.lb/23122/385
They reject the proposed line-up yet they claim they do not want to participate in the government?! These lowlifes must have seriously mentally ill followers to be able to sell this demagoguery!
"لمّا يضلوا اهلك يفهموك انك شعلة ذكى وتصدّق وتصير تحكي بثقة"
نشرت الفنانة أمل حجازي عبر حسابها الخاص على " تويتر " مقطع فيديو للنائب جبران باسيل يتحدّث فيه عن عدد من المشاريع للبنانيين والتي لم يحصل أي منها.
وإستعانت أمل في هذا الفيديو بمقطع طريف لأفيال تطير في السماء في إشارة منها إلى الوعود التي أطلقها باسيل ولم تتحقق حيث أرفقت الفيديو بتعليق: "لمّا يضلوا اهلك يفهموك انك شعلة ذكى وتصدّق وتصير تحكي بثقة".
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/arts-celebrities/833380/أمل-حجازي-تنشر-فيديو-لباسيل-وتستعين-بالأفيال
Resign you bastards!
8-8-8.. regardless with the same criminals just prolongs their time to suck the life and resources out of Lebanon and the Lebanese!
I absolutely reject anything that Berri, Hariri or Aoun suggest or are doing.
The picture has been clear since 1975, The Kissenger plan, 1987 the project of Aoun.. Hariri and Berri are part of this plan.
Aoun is part of this plan..
Hizb driving this plan...
Our Blessed Saints along with Our Lady remain our only hope..
Jumby is nervous but will do a deal at the expense of the Maronites..
Hence why won't work with KF to collapse the Govt
LF, Marada, Kataeb and rest of the independents (Muslim, Druze and Christian) remain our salvation.
Resign you bastards!
8-8-8.. regardless with the same criminals just prolongs their time to suck the life and resources out of Lebanon and the Lebanese!
I absolutely reject anything that Berri, Hariri or Aoun suggest or are doing.
The picture has been clear since 1975, The Kissenger plan, 1987 the project of Aoun.. Hariri and Berri are part of this plan.
Aoun is part of this plan..
Hizb driving this plan...
Our Blessed Saints along with Our Lady remain our only hope..
Jumby is nervous but will do a deal at the expense of the Maronites..
Hence why won't work with KF to collapse the Govt
LF, Marada, Kataeb and rest of the independents (Muslim, Druze and Christian) remain our salvation.