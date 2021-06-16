Report: EU Delegation to Arrive in Beirut this Week

A delegation of top EU officials are expected to arrive in Beirut on Saturday in preparation for an international conference on Lebanon scheduled on June 22-23 at the EU level, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

The delegation is led by High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, accompanied by a technical and administrative delegation, said the daily.

The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with President Michel Aoun, PM-designate Saad Hariri, Speaker Nabih Berri and with several party leaders, it added.

EU Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf, and First Secretary and Political Affairs Officer in the Union Mission, Hanna Severin will join Borrell during his meetings with officials.