Army Support 'Crucial' to Avoid Lebanon Falling into 'Chaos,' Military Official Says

A senior army official confirmed in remarks to the Associated Press on Wednesday that the economic situation in Lebanon has greatly affected the army’s morale.

"There is no doubt that there is great resentment among the ranks of the military," the official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

He noted that "many duties are demanded of the military," including maintaining internal stability. "The leadership is worried over developments in the security situation on the ground and the ability to deal with this issue," the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Supporting the army is crucial to avoid Lebanon falling into chaos, he added.

The military itself has raised the alarm, unusual for a force that is perhaps unique in the Middle East in that it largely remains outside politics.

Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun warned in a speech to officers in March that soldiers were "suffering and hungry like the rest of the people."

He also openly criticized the political leadership, which has been paralyzed by infighting and has done almost nothing to address the crisis. "What are you waiting for? What do you plan to do? We have warned more than once of the dangers of the situation," he said — a startling comment since army officers are not allowed to make political statements.

France is convening a virtual fundraising conference Thursday seeking emergency aid, after army chief Aoun visited Paris last month pleading for assistance.

France warned that Lebanon's military "may no longer be able to fully implement their missions which are essential to the country's stability." The U.S., the army's largest backer, has pledged to increase aid in 2021.