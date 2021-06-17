Top EU Official to Visit Lebanon with 'Key Messages' to Its Leaders

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will visit Lebanon on Saturday and Sunday, the EU Delegation to Lebanon confirmed on Thursday.

Borrell’s first official visit to Lebanon on behalf of the EU well come “at a very critical moment for the country, which is suffering from several crises,” the Delegation said in a statement.

The trip comes at a time when the Lebanese political leadership “urgently needs to form a government and implement key reforms,” the statement added.

“He will deliver key messages to the Lebanese leadership, and convey the EU’s solidarity with the Lebanese people in these extremely difficult times,” it said.

Borrell will have meetings with Lebanese political and military leaders, as well as with organizations from civil society.

He will meet, among others, President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker PM Hassan Diab, PM-designate Saad Hariri and caretaker Deputy PM and Defense and Foreign Minister Zeina Akar.