Report: Israel Makes First Official Position on Demarcation Talks with Lebanon

In a first since the launch of indirect talks with Lebanon on their disputed maritime borders, Israel made a position expressing eagerness for “innovative solutions to complete and bring the file to a close”, media reports said Friday.

Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar told US mediator, John Desrocher, during a meeting earlier on Wednesday that “despite Israel’s strong legal case, we are ready to consider creative solutions to end this file,” Israeli media quoted her as saying.

She stressed that “the ongoing negotiations with Lebanon are of paramount importance despite the recent government transition."

She also considered that the goal of the negotiations is to find a solution to the maritime border dispute, "which will enable the development of natural resources for the benefit of the people of the region."

On Monday, Desrocher met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun who in turn notified the American side of Lebanon’s keenness to pursue negotiations, stressing "pressure for fair talks without preconditions."

Lebanon and Israel last year took part in indirect US-brokered talks to discuss demarcation.

But those talks stalled after Lebanon demanded they cover a larger area, including part of the Karish gas field, where Israel has given exploration rights to a Greek firm.