Judge Orders Prosecution of Stations Withholding Fuel from Consumers

Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Samer Lichaa on Monday ordered the prosecution of gas stations withholding fuel from citizens, state-run National News Agency said.

NNA said Lichaa sent memos to State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba and Judicial Police head Brig. Gen. Maher al-Halabi, tasking them with enforcing a circular issued by State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, which had ordered legal measures against the owners of gas stations that refuse to sell fuel to citizens.

“Judge Lichaa requested carrying out the necessary investigations and reopening gas stations that are violating Article 8 of Decree 73/83,” the agency added.

Noting that the aforementioned stations have “large quantities” of fuel, Lichaa ordered the summoning and interrogation of owners so that he can take the “necessary measures against them.”