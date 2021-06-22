Rahi on Political Deadlock: It's Our Turn to Fight Like Our Ancestors Did

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Tuesday lamented how politics in Lebanon is caught up in “sabotage and destruction,” whilst the crisis-hit country needs solutions to steer it out of its crises, the National News Agency reported.

“Politics is engrossed in sabotage and demolition, as if political action is for the ruin of a nation and the demolition of a country,” said Rahi at a conference in Bkirki.

But he assured the Lebanese’s ability to rise up because “our minds are free, and our capabilities are free. If we work together, we can rise in spite of everything.”

"Lebanon is not the only nation enduring such crises," noted Rahi, “we have to demolish fear and renew trust in our nation. Our ancestors have fought and today is our turn to do the same,” he said.

Political leaders have failed, since the designation of PM-designate Saad Hariri back in October, in forming a much-needed government to steer crisis-hit Lebanon out of its multiple crises.

Disputes on ministerial shares and portfolios still control the political scene, while the country slides deeper into an unprecedented economic crisis, amid paralysis of the political class.