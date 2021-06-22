Mobile version

Aoun Says Lebanon Diaspora Can Help Crippling Economy

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 June 2021, 14:35
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday emphasized the important role Lebanon’s diaspora can play in reviving the country’s worsening economy, the National News Agency reported.

He said the “diaspora can help restore economic recovery and limit the repercussions of the current situation on citizens who face daily difficulties.”

The President also stressed the need to restore the value of the Lebanese pound, calling on all to cooperate to achieve this goal.

Aoun’s positions came during a meeting with a delegation of the Lebanese-Zimbabwean Friendship Association at Baabda Palace.

Comments 8
Thumb i.report 22 June 2021, 14:41

The diaspora had its savings in Lebanon’s banks, but you robbed them again and again, sucking them dry.

Never ever again should any reasonable expat put his money in Lebanon.

Thumb warrior 22 June 2021, 15:07

Lebanese-Zimbabwean Friendship Association???!!!

Thumb i.report 22 June 2021, 15:27

And not a single black person lol

Thumb galaxy 22 June 2021, 17:07

Yes, it has seven members, all aounis, and they are pictured above.

Missing lewis 22 June 2021, 16:13

you are really burying your head in the sand and pretending like nothing has happened: your effectively saying, come and invest your monies in Lebanon, because we need to steal more money.. go whistle in the wind !

Thumb Puppet 22 June 2021, 16:47

You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"

You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"

Thumb i.report 22 June 2021, 18:56

Please don’t shoot the messenger, but I’d sure hate to break it to you…. You’re a puppet, basically you weren’t designed to understand the ‘why’, the saddest part though is that there are millions more puppets in Lebanon!

Thumb BritishLebanese 22 June 2021, 19:27

Sometimes i honestly believe Lebanon's politicians are not the problem, but external forces who pull the strings. Yes, they are accessory to external forces yet we ignore who dominates and play the blame game culture.

