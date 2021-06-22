Aoun Says Lebanon Diaspora Can Help Crippling Economy

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday emphasized the important role Lebanon’s diaspora can play in reviving the country’s worsening economy, the National News Agency reported.

He said the “diaspora can help restore economic recovery and limit the repercussions of the current situation on citizens who face daily difficulties.”

The President also stressed the need to restore the value of the Lebanese pound, calling on all to cooperate to achieve this goal.

Aoun’s positions came during a meeting with a delegation of the Lebanese-Zimbabwean Friendship Association at Baabda Palace.