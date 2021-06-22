FPM Bloc Says Bassil Latest Stances Must be Basis for Govt. Talks

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc said Tuesday that it hopes FPM chief Jebran Bassil’s latest stances will serve as “the basis for boosting contacts and holding the necessary consultations for the formation of the promised reformist government.”

“No one has the right to turn the Lebanese into captives of the equation of the No’s that are blocking formation, after all the concessions and facilitations that have been offered,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

Moreover, it warned that “continued procrastination would be a crime against the people,” emphasizing that “this is what the bloc will not take part in, remain silent over or accept its continuation.”