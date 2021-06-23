Iran Says U.S. Websites Seizure 'Not Constructive' for Nuclear Talks
Tehran warned Wednesday that the US seizure of websites run by Iran-linked media was "not constructive" for ongoing talks on bringing Washington back into a landmark nuclear deal.
"We are using all international and legal means to... condemn... this mistaken policy of the United States," the director of the president's office, Mahmoud Vaezi, told reporters.
"It appears not constructive when talks for a deal on the nuclear issue are under way."
