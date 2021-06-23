Araji: Lebanon on Verge of Serious Health Crisis

Head of the Parliamentary Health Committee MP Assem Araji on Wednesday warned that Lebanon was on the verge of a serious health crisis as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis.

“We endure a difficult health situation that will worsen with time; Lebanon suffers the crisis of migrating doctors and nurses, compounded with the severe medicine shortage — including essential medicines for chronic diseases — in addition to medical supplies’ shortage in hospitals,” he warned.

Araji finally expressed belief that Lebanon’s health security was in grave danger.

“What is required today is to expedite the formation of a government as approved by the international community to work on reforms,” he said, warning that ration cards are still in a closed circle, “as there are no resources for financing it so far, despite the fact that it is being discussed by the parliament.”