Araji: Lebanon on Verge of Serious Health Crisis
Head of the Parliamentary Health Committee MP Assem Araji on Wednesday warned that Lebanon was on the verge of a serious health crisis as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis.
“We endure a difficult health situation that will worsen with time; Lebanon suffers the crisis of migrating doctors and nurses, compounded with the severe medicine shortage — including essential medicines for chronic diseases — in addition to medical supplies’ shortage in hospitals,” he warned.
Araji finally expressed belief that Lebanon’s health security was in grave danger.
“What is required today is to expedite the formation of a government as approved by the international community to work on reforms,” he said, warning that ration cards are still in a closed circle, “as there are no resources for financing it so far, despite the fact that it is being discussed by the parliament.”
Honestly, I am starting to think that Antoun Saade and the SSNP are right! Lebanon shall know no peace until it takes its place back into the lap of Syria...
I am actually considering joining the party and work for the noble mission of the reunification with Syria, or what I call now SIR (Syria-Iran-Russia)
Is this guy sane? He has been in this position for so long and has not predicted this until the whole house unraveled like a house of cards. Not only this, he is telling us instead to have had done something before we would have reached this stage. Imagine a person of power telling us of a dire situation. I though only Basil and Aoun were useless, but now, we could add this to the stinky basket.