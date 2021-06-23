U.S. Donates Personal Protective Equipment to ISF

In May and June 2021, the U.S. Government, through the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), delivered the first of several shipments of personal protective equipment to Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) in response to a request from the Ministry of Interior.

“This donation aims to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and detainees of prisons and other holding facilities, as well as ISF correctional staff,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

This first shipment included individual masks and gloves, in addition to protective suits, hand sanitizers, electrical sanitizing sprayers, and disinfecting equipment.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Lebanon, the U.S. Government, through INL, has provided the ISF with protective gear and equipment valued at more than $400,000, part of nearly $55 million in Covid-19 preparation and response assistance the U.S. Government provided to the Lebanese people in Fiscal Year 2020.