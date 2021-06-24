Bassil Tells Safa He's Not Seeking 'Inter-Shiite Dispute'

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil is not seeking an “inter-Shiite dispute” between Hizbullah and the Amal Movement, a top Hizbullah official has reportedly said.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan “Nasrallah's political aide, Husseen Khalil, communicated Wednesday with Speaker Nabih Berri to brief him on the outcome of Bassil’s meeting with (Hizbullah coordination official Wafiq) Safa,” al-Jadeed TV reported Thursday evening.

“Khalil relayed what Bassil emphasized, which is that he is not targeting Speaker Berri nor seeking an inter-Shiite dispute but rather only seeing that Berri has become a party in the governmental dispute and is not taking the demands of the President’s camp into consideration,” the TV network said.

“After Khalil’s communication with Ain el-Tineh, Speaker Berri accepted that Hizbullah continue its endeavor based on his initiative and in order to consolidate its objectives,” al-Jadeed added.

Bassil had on Sunday said that Berri is not an “impartial mediator” in the cabinet formation process, days after Nasrallah said that Hizbullah backs the Speaker’s initiative for resolving the crisis.

Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech at 5:30 pm Friday regarding the latest developments in the country.