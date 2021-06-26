Protests Continue, Shops Close as Lira Hits Record Lows
Road-blocking protests continued Saturday in Lebanon and several shops closed in the northern city of Tripoli as the Lebanese lira plummeted to unprecedented lows.
Around noon Saturday, the dollar was selling for LBP 17,600 on the black market, a rate not seen in Lebanon's modern history nor since the eruption of the country's financial crisis in 2019.
In Tripoli, several shop owners closed their businesses in protest the economic situations and the surge in the dollar exchange rate, citing the daily losses they incurring as a result of the sharp decline in the value of the national currency.
Many shops also closed in the southern city of Sidon, with owners decrying the "crazy" rise in the dollar exchange rate.
Several roads were meanwhile blocked in the country's north and south in protest at the dire situations.
after predicting several years ago, the zionist agenda would hit Lebanon's Banking infrastructure, it's happening now.
Yeah, it was the zionist agenda that made the banks lend their money to the government who spent the money on imaginary projects, financed a useless army and oversized public sector, and it was the same zionist agenda that made the FPM spend more than $45 billions on the power ministry. It was the same zionist agenda that transferred more than $35 billion to Foreign banks in the biggest capital migration of modern history.
You are a delusional uneducated Shia pos!
any bank called BANK OF.... is a zionist bank of rothchilds, the demons of our mother earth, as for the blabber, the delusion is when zionists go to brainwashing hate schools, like you.
A shia 'British' troll from Iran spotted
logged tagged and processed
If you consider that Salameh, Berri, Aoun, Bassil, Jumblatt, Hariri, Nasrallah are all Zionist agents because they robbed and keep robbing the country to this day…. Then yes the Zionist agenda worked. They designed a perfect Ponzy scheme.
after predicting several years ago, the Zionist agenda would hit Lebanon's Banking infrastructure, it's happening now.
" the dollar was selling for LBP 17,600"
Change and Reform and 5 years of the Strong presidency!
