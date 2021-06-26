Iran Embassy Hits Back at Shea over Oil Ships
The Iranian embassy in Lebanon on Saturday lashed out at U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea over remarks related to Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's call for buying fuel from Iran.
"The arrival of Iranian oil tankers in Beirut is not hinging on the trifles of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea," the embassy tweeted.
"The ambassador should not interfere in the brotherly relations between the two countries and between the Iranian and Lebanese peoples," the embassy added.
The tweet included a file photo of an Iranian oil tanker.
Sources meanwhile told al-Jadeed TV that the tweet was a "political response" to Shea's remarks and does not signal the actual arrival of any Iranian ships in Lebanon.
Shea had on Friday said that the import of fuel from Iran is "really not a solution" for crisis-hit Lebanon.
"What Iran is looking for is some kind of satellite state that they can exploit to pursue their agenda,” Shea said.
“There are other alternatives to provide fuel and electricity to the Lebanese people,” the ambassador went on to say, noting that eradicating corruption is one of the solutions.
“There are much better solutions than turning to Iran,” she added.
No point crying over spilt milk, I only hope Iran deliver enough to assist Syria too, this way both benefit and everybody worthy is happy. The best part is, it pisses off the zionist agenda.
Hahahaha dumb dumb! If the Ayatollah was able to "assist" Syria they would have but they can't. That is why his mercenaries in Lebanon have secured illiberal smuggling routes supplying Assad with gasoline and diesel subsidized by the Lebanese people. The Hezb is stealing from the Lebanese to support Syria as the pro Hezb guy said "smuggling is part of the Resistance". That is the essence of the culture of the Resistance.
Iran should provide cheaper petrol than the deal they made with lebanon. this is to piss off those benefiting from petrol businesses owned by the zionists in lebanon
I hate repeating myself but Hahahaha dumb dumb! if Iran was able to provide "cheaper petrol" to anyone they'll be providing it to their own people. The lineups in front of Gas stations in Tehran are almost as long as the on in Beirut. The Hezb and it's smuggling networks are the main reason Lebanon is short on all subsidized goods, including gasoline and diesel. Who care right as long as the Ayatollah is happy the Hezb is be happy. Who needs the old Lebanese culture with night clubs, restaurant, music and leisure when we cam have the culture of the Resistance that Mohamed Raad announced a few years ago. You can feel the honour and glory the culture of the Resistance brought us in every Lebanese face standing for hours in front of gas stations, in the eyes of every father who cannot feed his family, in the tears of every mother who cannot find the medicine that her child in in dire need of. I am sure your idiotic rhetoric will make their pain go away.