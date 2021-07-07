Protesters Storm Drug Warehouse in Tripoli
A number of protesters stormed a drug warehouse in Tripoli on Wednesday and found large quantities of medicines that are absent from pharmacies’ shelves.
The aforementioned medicines included antibiotics, fever reducers, and blood pressure and cough medications.
The protesters called on the minister of health and security and inspection agencies to intervene immediately and distribute the medicines to pharmacies, because “people are suffering and cannot find medication."
