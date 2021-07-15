Mobile version

WHO Experts Warn of 'Strong Likelihood' of More Dangerous Covid Variants

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 July 2021, 17:01
W460

The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee said in a statement, highlighting "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control."

SourceAgence France Presse
WorldHealth
Comments 0