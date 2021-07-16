Russia Foreign Minister Says U.S. Mission in Afghanistan 'Failed'
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that the United States had "failed" in its mission in Afghanistan, as Taliban insurgents make lightning gains and foreign forces pull their remaining troops from the country.
US President Joe Biden had tried to paint the withdrawal of foreign troops in "the most positive colors", Lavrov said in Uzbekistan, according to Russian news agencies, "but everyone understands that the mission failed".
