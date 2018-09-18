عون والحريري يستعدان لزيارة الى الخارج

عون والحريري يستعدان لزيارة الى الخارجRead this story in English
يستعد كل من رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون ورئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري للسفر الى الخارج الاسبوع المقبل، فيما لا يزال ملف تشكيل الحكومة يراوح مكانه من حيث التعطيل والتصلب بالمواقف.
وأفادت صحيفة "الجمهورية" أن عون يستعد للسفر الى نيويورك للمشاركة في اعمال الجمعية العمومية للامم المتحدة الاسبوع المقبل.
ونقلت الصحيفة معلومات عن زيارة خاصة يقوم بها الحريري الى العاصمة الفرنسية، (تردّد أنّها ستتم اليوم الثلاثاء)، وذلك للمشاركة في مناسبة عائلية خاصة ترتبط بالاحتفال بعيد ميلاد ابنه.
وأكد ذلك ان لا جديد بين الرئيسين على خط التأليف، منذ لقائهما الاخير الذي سقطت فيه المسودة الاخيرة التي قدمها الرئيس المكلف لرئيس الجمهورية.
Always on vacation, he’s going to stay @ his cousin’s Ned and his wife in NY. Michel will be staying at the fanciest hotel instead of residing at the embassy.
Guess who’s paying for these vacations? Let me tell you it ain’t them!
z country is collapsing..
pls all politicians u owe it to the people, pack and leave us alone and dont come back anymore..go go go
No government until after the US midterm elections. Iran and Syria will make sure of this. They are betting that a change in the majority in either the senate or the houses or both will be favorable to them.
What's the point of having elections...
These guys are deadset laughing at us Lebanese...
