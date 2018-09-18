Mobile version

عون والحريري يستعدان لزيارة الى الخارج

من Naharnet Newsdesk 12:46 ,2018 أيلول 18
يستعد كل من رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون ورئيس الحكومة المكلف سعد الحريري للسفر الى الخارج الاسبوع المقبل، فيما لا يزال ملف تشكيل الحكومة يراوح مكانه من حيث التعطيل والتصلب بالمواقف.

وأفادت صحيفة "الجمهورية" أن عون يستعد للسفر الى نيويورك للمشاركة في اعمال الجمعية العمومية للامم المتحدة الاسبوع المقبل.

ونقلت الصحيفة معلومات عن زيارة خاصة يقوم بها الحريري الى العاصمة الفرنسية، (تردّد أنّها ستتم اليوم الثلاثاء)، وذلك للمشاركة في مناسبة عائلية خاصة ترتبط بالاحتفال بعيد ميلاد ابنه.

وأكد ذلك ان لا جديد بين الرئيسين على خط التأليف، منذ لقائهما الاخير الذي سقطت فيه المسودة الاخيرة التي قدمها الرئيس المكلف لرئيس الجمهورية.

Thumb galaxy 13:22 ,2018 أيلول 18

good riddance

Thumb s.o.s 13:53 ,2018 أيلول 18

Always on vacation, he’s going to stay @ his cousin’s Ned and his wife in NY. Michel will be staying at the fanciest hotel instead of residing at the embassy.

Guess who’s paying for these vacations? Let me tell you it ain’t them!

Missing ysurais 14:01 ,2018 أيلول 18

z country is collapsing..
pls all politicians u owe it to the people, pack and leave us alone and dont come back anymore..go go go

Thumb fakenews 15:29 ,2018 أيلول 18

No government until after the US midterm elections. Iran and Syria will make sure of this. They are betting that a change in the majority in either the senate or the houses or both will be favorable to them.

Thumb janoubi 15:42 ,2018 أيلول 18

Wasting the people's money and putting the country in more financial trouble.

Thumb lebanonforever 15:59 ,2018 أيلول 18

What's the point of having elections...

These guys are deadset laughing at us Lebanese...

Thumb lebanonforever 16:00 ,2018 أيلول 18

What's the point of having elections...

These guys are headset laughing at us Lebanese...

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 16:50 ,2018 أيلول 18

Best President-Prime Minister combo with large fries and diet soda, ever!

