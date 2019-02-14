"الكتائب": ما صدر عن الموسوي لم يكن زلة لسان بل إنقلاب

"الكتائب": ما صدر عن الموسوي لم يكن زلة لسان بل إنقلابRead this story in English
بعد المشادة الكلامية التي حصلت في مجلس النواب بين النائبين نواف الموسوي ونديم الجميل، وما صدر عنها من تداعيات، رأت أوساط حزب "الكتائب" أن ما قاله الموسوي لم يكن زلة لسان.
وقال مصدر كتائبي مسؤول لصحيفة "الجمهورية" الخميس "ما صدر عن النائب الموسوي ليس زلة لسان ولا هو مجرد موقف سياسي، بل هو إقرار علني من حزب الله بوضع اليد على مؤسسات الدولة الدستورية وعلى رأسها رئاسة الجمهورية بقوة السلاح".
ورأى "انّ هذا الإقرار المدوّن في المحاضر الرسمية لمجلس النواب، والمحفوظ فيها، يعتبر وثيقة إدانة لكل الذين شاركوا ويشاركون في تغطية ما يمكن وصفه بأنه انقلاب على الدستور وعلى الديمقراطية وعلى الآليات الطبيعية لانتقال السلطة وإعادة تشكيلها، بدءاً بانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية مروراً بالظروف التي سبقت ورافقت الانتخابات النيابية الاخيرة وما انتهت اليه من كسر للتوازنات الوطنية، وصولاً الى تشكيل الحكومة الاخيرة في الشكل الذي تشكّلت فيه من خلال الرضوخ لكل الشروط التي حدّدها "حزب الله" منذ اليوم الاول لبداية مسيرة التأليف".
ولفت الى أن "ما شهده مجلس النواب أمس يستدعي وقفة سياسية وشعبية معارضة، تتصدى بحسم وحزم للمنطق الانقلابي الذي باتَ يتحكّم بكل المؤسسات والقرارات لإعادة لبنان الى المسارات الدستورية والديموقراطية التي طبعت حياته السياسية وميّزتها".
وحصل الاشتباك بين الموسوي والجميل، أثناء تلاوة النائب سامي الجميّل كلمته، وقال فيها "انّ "حزب الله" يتحكّم باللعبة السياسية ويفرض خياراته"، فرد الموسوي قائلاً: "المقاومة تشرّف كل لبناني، وشرف ان يكون الرئيس ميشال عون وصل ببندقية المقاومة وليس بالدبابة الاسرائيلية".
فتدخل النائب نديم الجميّل قائلاً: "أنتم رششتم الارز على الدبابة الاسرائيلية.. فـ"ما بَقا حدا يهِتّنا" بالدبابة الاسرائيلية". فأكمل النائب سامي الجميّل كلمته بالقول: أنا رح إحفظ شغلِه وحده، إنك قلت انّ الرئيس عون وصل الى بعبدا بسلاح "حزب الله"... وعلى كل حال لا أظن انّ الرئيس عون ولا التيار الوطني الحر "بيرضوا بهالشّي".
وتَبعت ذلك مساء، وقفة تضامنية في الاشرفية نظّمها مناصرو حزب "الكتائب" وحزب "القوات اللبنانية" وفاعليات إستنكاراً للكلام الصادر عن الموسوي.
وألقى النائب نديم الجميّل كلمة قال فيها: "أحد نواب "حزب الله" تعدّى على رمز وهو بشير الجميّل، وحاول أن يخوّن القضية التي استشهد من أجلها".
اضاف: "السلاح وكلامهم في المجلس النيابي وتهويلهم لن يخيفنا... منعرف نحمل سلاح ومنعرف نواجه".
1- Bashir Gemayel was elected with 85% of the chi voters in parliament.
2- Amal did greet the Israelis with pastries and rice (photos and articles around the internet to demonstrate that)
3- Nadim Gemayel got carried away..
4- Moussawi is a thug! What he said about Aoun makes me sick... even though it is true.
5- What does the FMP have to say about this?? They will accept and hush up??
Agree, Agree, Agree...
Regarding the president...
"The Michel Aoun Project"...
Lebanese that sold their votes for few hundred dollars are the same that scream akh for the next 4-6 years... #dontvoteFPM
I was going thru NY Times archives from the 1980s yesterday. I learned that Israelis liberated Tyre and its Shia Mayor. The Shia Mayor of Ghaziye was also cheering their venue. There are so many interesting stories of this acabit!
in 1982, when Israeli shortwave radio interviewed a local shi’ite military leader from a small town in southern Lebanon, he said, “We’ll gladly join the Israeli Army to attack Beirut.”
As renowned moderate Shia commentator, Fouad Ajami, recently wrote in U.S. News and World Report, of Israel then:
They boarded ships firing in to the air, freeing the Lebanese to embark on a new history of their own. . . . Israel had done for Shi’ites–Lebanon’s largest and most disadvantaged community–what they had been unable to do for themselves. In a chapter now long forgotten, those villages in the southern hinterland had welcomed Israel’s push into Lebanon.
In 1982, the Palestinians had already taken over Tyre. As in most other locales under their control, the entire City Council complied with the P.L.O.’s demand to resign, May Ali Khalid Shaalan told the New York Times:
“The Palestinians pressured me to resign and to leave everything in their hands. But of course I refused and told them I was ready to die before giving them the municipality.” Instead of killing him, they worked around him, stripping him of Authority.
Tyre’s Shia Mayor Shaalan and his entire police force were restored to full power by the Israelis who liberated them. One of the policemen told the Times that under the Palestinians it was deeply humiliating:
“I worked only with paper,” [he said] fingering a crime report. “If somebody shot somebody, he would be protected by the Palestinians.”
Bachir returned the institutions in 21 days and state employees returned to work versus getting paid at home.
Who cares if the Israelis or Syrians brought the president. What the Lebanese people care about is what the president has done for them.