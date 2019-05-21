عون: ورثنا دينا تجاوز 80 مليار دولار

عون: ورثنا دينا تجاوز 80 مليار دولارRead this story in English
اكد رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون أن اللبنانيين سليمسون اهمية الاجراءات التقشفية بعد فترة "حين يتحسن كل شيء".
وقال عون عند لقائه وفد من نقابة المهن البصرية في لبنان "ورثنا دينا تجاوز 80 مليار دولار، ووضعا اقتصاديا مترديا، لذلك فإن ما نقوم به ضروري للخروج من الأزمة".
وأضاف سيلمس اللبنانيون أهميته بعد فترة، حين يتحسن كل شيء".
وتعهد لبنان بخفض الإنفاق العام لنيل مساعدات بقيمة 11 مليار دولار تعهد بها المانحون الدوليون خلال مؤتمر عقد في باريس عام 2018.
والشهر الفائت ، تعهد رئيس الوزراء سعد الحريري بتقديم "أكثر الموازنة التقشفية في تاريخ لبنان" لمكافحة العجز المالي ، مما أثار مخاوف بين صفوف موظفي القطاع العام، على تخفيض رواتبهم.
Yeah, he was just born yesterday and his FPM party was formed this morning.
demagoguery and lies Aoun style! When he arrived after Hariri was murdered by his buddies Assad and Nasrallah, the debt was only 35 billion dollars because of the post civil war reconstruction. they'll soon total 100 billions after 14 years of FPM active participation in the looting of the country.
When he says it'll pay off, I believe him, yes I know his bank accounts and his entire family's estates will indeed expand exponentially.
and what austerity measures are affecting the presidency, his luxurious lifestyle and that of his family?