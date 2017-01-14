Report: Birds Threatening Flights Safety, Hunted Down

Report: Birds Threatening Flights Safety, Hunted Downإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Following the latest warnings that flights in and out of Lebanon's Beirut airport are at risk because of the large number of birds flying over a nearby garbage dump, reports said Saturday that hunters are shooting down the seagulls which angered environmentalist movements in Lebanon.
A Lebanese environmental movement condemned in a statement on Saturday what it described as the “extermination of seagulls."
It said hunters are shooting down the birds near the Costa Brava landill, adding that Lebanon is violating the Agreement on Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory waterbirds, LBCI reported Saturday.
The statement said: “Before the very eyes of the security forces, and at the beginning of the new term (of President Michel Aoun) and the new government (under PM Saad Hariri), who have vowed to preserve the environment, the seagulls in Costa Brava area are being exterminated at the hands of bird hunters which appeared in photos and videos circulated through social media outlets.”
“The said birds are worldwide protected from hunting, in particular the international convention for the protection of aquatic birds which was signed by the Lebanese State. Lebanon would be violating the international conventions as well as violation of the Barcelona Convention for the Protection of the Mediterranean Sea,” added the statement.
On Thursday, Lebanon has closed the Costa Brava landfill which lies at the foot of a runway at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in response to concerns that seagulls circling around the site pose a threat to aircraft safety.
Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos had said that workers were installing ultrasonic noise makers to keep the gulls out of the flight path, after local media reported multiple bird strikes, citing unnamed airport workers.
Birds were seen around the landfill as planes touched down on the opposite end of the runway.
Since authorities opened the landfill last year, environmentalists have warned it would attract large birds, leading to catastrophic strikes if they were sucked into engines.
Lebanon has been grappling with a garbage crisis since authorities were forced to close an overused landfill serving the capital in 2015.
This is how civilized nations deal with the same issue that we have.
There are three general ways to minimize airplane bird strikes: modifying the birds’ habitat, controlling the birds’ behavior and modifying the aircrafts’ behavior. Airports that have had the most success with minimizing bird strikes have employed all three methods through various techniques.
Modifying Habitat
Modifying the habitat surrounding an airport so it will not appeal to birds is an easy way to encourage wild birds to seek alternative roosting and feeding grounds. Effective measures include:
Removing seed-bearing plants to eliminate food sources
Using insecticides or pesticides to eliminate food sources for insect-eating birds
Covering nearby ponds with netting to prevent birds from landing
Removing brush and trees that serve as attractive nesting sites
Keeping grass mowed short so it is not as suitable for bird shelter
Modifying Bird Behavior
Several methods can be used to effectively modify birds’ behavior so they will not stay near an airport. These techniques do not harm the birds but encourage them to avoid the region.
Using sonic cannons, recorded predator calls and other noise generators to disrupt birds
Using lasers at dawn and dusk to simulate predators and scare birds away
Flying trained falcons over roosting areas to disrupt birds before they nest
Training dogs to track through the habitat and teach birds that the area has many predators
As a last resort, birds may be captured and relocated by authorized wildlife control officials if they cannot be encouraged to leave the area naturally. In extreme cases, birds may be culled with the proper authorization.
Modifying Plane Behavior
Learning to work with the birds by modifying flight paths and schedules can help minimize bird strikes. While these methods may not be feasible at all airports, they can be used to help the airport work in harmony with the wildlife surrounding it.
Training spotters with binoculars and scopes to pinpoint hazardous birds areas and directing planes to different runways or approaches
Using radar equipment to track the movement and density of bird flocks to predict their behavior and manage control techniques more effectively
Adjusting flight times to avoid the busiest hours for bird activity, such as early morning and late evening or during peak migration periods
With all due respect to your offers and research, none of it applies in this case. There are no trees or ponds, or green grass to be cut, etc. The problem emanates from the filth and trash produced by those living near the airport not to mention a river close by that is used by the same people to dump their domestic and industrial waste.
i like the sonic cannons and recordings of predators calls. also capture and relocation of birds sounds good. shooting them down is no option. but in the first place, creating and maintaining open air dumps as mashnouq allowed is dumb, dangerous and irresponsible.
the solutions listed above apply in civilized countries and societies. The problem in Lebanon is cultural specially with those people populating the areas surrounding the airport. Just look at the photos circulating in the media: it is repulsive.
