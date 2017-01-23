Lebanese Army Running 'Pre-Emptive' War against Terrorism

The suicide attack attempt that was foiled in Beirut's Hamra area over the weekend, is part of a strategic and decisive decision taken at the highest levels of the Army Command and the Directorate of Intelligence, to launch pre-emptive war on terrorists, prominent military sources told Ad Diyar daily on Monday.

The sources that spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The security forces endeavors in that regard are to launch a pre-emptive, relentless war on terrorists in order to uproot them and combat their menace.”

“The army will continue to chase extremist cells and implement pre-emptive operations against them. It will exert the maximum effort possible to prevent them from launching attacks,” added the source.

Pointing to a simultaneous arrest in North Lebanon, they said: “The simultaneous capture of two terrorists (in Hamra and North Lebanon) who were seeking to implement two suicide attacks, indicates that plots are set to target the Lebanese arena at this stage.

“But, the army assures the Lebanese that protective measures to ward off the threats are at highest levels, and there is no need to worry or panic.”

They assured that the operation was a joint effort between the army and Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces.

On Saturday, the Army intelligence agents arrested a would-be suicide bomber at the Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra district, one of the capital's busiest areas.

A man wearing an explosive bomb belt was detained by authorities after entering the crowded cafe on the main street of the bustling district.

Sources said the man was being followed by security forces, who have stepped up foot patrols in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Separately in North Lebanon on the Saturday, Army intelligence agents arrested a would-be suicide bomber in north Lebanon. He was receiving instructions from a Raqa-based IS operative.