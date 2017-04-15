Report: Security Concerns Prompt Upped Measures at Churches

High security measures were taken in various Lebanese regions, especially around churches, on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, the pan Arab al-Anbaa daily reported on Saturday.

Army units in civilian clothes have deployed among the people and walked with crowds and spread inside the churches like other faithfuls, while other unit forces deployed at specific distances to monitor the movements around the assembly areas, added the daily.

Meanwhile, troops in uniform deployed in specific regions, ready to intervene at any emergency, it said.

The terrorist bombings that targeted the churches of Egypt were a security concern in Lebanon.

Scores of people were killed in Egypt in twin attacks that targeted Coptic Christian Palm Sunday services in two cities north of Cairo.

The IS group claimed the Sunday attacks, which killed 45 people and followed a December 11 suicide bombing that killed 29 in a Cairo church.

Easter, which along with Christmas is one of Christianity's most important events, marks the resurrection of Christ three days after followers believe he was crucified.