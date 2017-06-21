Israel Boasts of 'Unimaginable' Power in Future Lebanon War

Israel Boasts of 'Unimaginable' Power in Future Lebanon Warإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The head of Israel's air force said Wednesday that in any future conflict involving Lebanon his country will have "unimaginable" military power at its disposal.
Major General Amir Eshel told a security conference that Israel's armed forces now have far more punch than they did in the 2006 war against Lebanon's Hizbullah.
"What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the... Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours," he told the conference at Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
"This is potential power unimaginable in its scope, much different to what we have seen in the past and far greater than people estimate."
Israel launched massive airstrikes and its troops crossed into Lebanon after Hizbullah seized two soldiers in a deadly cross-border raid on July 12, 2006 in a war that killed more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and more than 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Hizbullah fired thousands of rockets from Lebanon during the conflict.
Since then Israel has built up a sophisticated defense system, including the Iron Dome short-range interceptor which has successfully brought down rockets fired from Syria, Lebanon, Egypt's lawless Sinai region and the Gaza Strip.
It also has the medium-range David's Sling and the Arrow missile defense system, designed to counter more distant threats.
The Israeli army said that an Arrow was deployed in March to destroy a Syrian rocket which posed a "ballistic threat" during Israeli air strikes which drew retaliatory missile fire.
The Israeli air force has also started taking delivery of 50 advanced F-35 warplanes from the United States.
Eshel did not draw a scenario for a future war with Lebanon or Syria, saying only that Israel must strike hard and fast in case of conflict.
"If war breaks out in the north, we have to open with all our strength from the start," he said.
"Threats to Israel air force aircraft in the Lebanese arena will not stop the air force. They may disrupt operations here and there but that will not stop us."
He went on to warn Lebanese civilians of dangers to them posed by alleged Hizbullah military installations in residential areas.
"There is a very potential for collateral damage, for harming people who are not involved, people who we have no wish to harm," he said.
"If before the eruption of hostilities, or right when they begin, Lebanese residents were to leave those places they will not be hit."
Someone should probably remind this man that Lebanon is the ONLY country to forcefully throw Israel off it territory.
Israel believes they are better prepared for a next war.
Let's not forget that the Resistance is also prepared and have more than 10 times better advanced missiles than they did in 2006.
Next time the missiles won't just hit Haifaa, but way deeper into the Zionist occupied lands.
Second IDF soldiers have no battle veterancy, they have been sitting on their sunny beaches for a while now, whilst the Resistance is in Syria fighting Salafi takfiris gaining good experience and readiness for a new confrontation with the cursed zionists.
This bravado is mainly to calm their own panicking troops, who are nothing on the battlefield.
Israel and Saudi Arabia have alot in common, they think they are super powers.
In reality they would've been lost kittens without their Mother America.
Israel despite their air power couldn't defeat the Resistance in South Lebanon.
America despite their airpower couldn't defeat Vietnam and North Korea.
Saudi Arabia despite their airpower can't win against the Ansarullah in Yemen.
Israel always had "unimaginable" military power at its disposal.
But it didn't help them annihilate the Resistance, just like the Saudis in Yemen gets humiliated by the Houthi Ansarullah.
Trump is a coward and he dodged his draft to Vietnam with his wealth.
the Israeli scum said that they don't make threats but rather go directly into action, in this case they are worried for the outcome of the next round...watch out Dimona.
