Hariri Meets Geagea over Suhoor, Stresses Necessity to Address Livelihood Issues

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held a meeting with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea over a Suhoor invitation at the latter's residence in Maarab, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“We have always visited Geagea to coordinate positions mainly when the electoral law was being prepared. The Lebanese Forces had a major role (in devising a new vote law) through MP (George) Adwan and in coordination with Geagea. Our (al-Mustaqbal Movement) relations with the LF are strategic,” said Hariri in a statement Hariri.

Hariri who was on a visit to the Qalamoun area before heading to Maarab, arrived for Geagea's Suhoor invitation shortly after midnight, he said: “Our meeting today was agreed a while ago, but the people of Qalamoun have kept until after midnight.”

The PM stressed the “need to address livelihood matters that concern the citizens and provide them with a decent life. That is why we will seek to secure electricity 24/24 and to reduce the tarrif.”

For his part, Geagea said: “I welcome Hariri as a friend before I welcome him as a Prime Minister. We both agree on the general strategic issues.”