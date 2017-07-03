Report: Israel Threatens to Destroy Alleged 'Iranian Rocket Factory in Lebanon'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Israeli authorities have reportedly issued a warning to Hizbullah over the alleged development of what they said were “rocket manufacturing installations in Lebanon mainly situated in Hizbullah strongholds,” Israeli media reports said on Monday.
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned “Hizbullah over the development of Iranian rocket manufacturing installations inside Lebanon,” the reports said.
It added that the Israeli security services are “seriously” studying the possibility of “destroying the Iranian weapons factory.”
Hizbullah and Israel have fought many battles including a devastating 34-day war in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Border skirmishes have broken out occasionally since then, and Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in his latest statement that any future confrontation would be "very costly for Israel".
Tensions were rising this week along the frontier, with Israel accusing Hizbullah of expanding observation posts to conduct reconnaissance missions across the border.
no, iceman was the thief... i used it since time ago... this illiterate asked me not to be so explicit when i called him Motherfucker, today i back to the old habit, abbreviating.
@Naharnet:
And wasn't it fear ya Pasdaran Southern has led Nassrallah to declare that he will seek the help of hundreds of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters fighters in the upcoming fight against Israel.
Hezbollah have always been saying since 2006 that they have become much more stronger than ever before, and achieved total deterrence against Isrsel and the war in Syria made them 10 times stronger. And Israel is now scared of Hezbollah, too scared to launch a war against Hezbollah. If That's the case why would Nassrallah say that he will seek the help of hundreds of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters fighters to help him fight Isrsel, when he has been singing from his underground sewer hole that Hezbollah all by itself has achieved deterrence against Israel and Hezbollah can incade and defeat Israel all by itself. Kind of funny how Hezbos Don't see that.
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned “Hizbullah over the development of Iranian rocket manufacturing installations inside Lebanon,” the reports said.
Lebanon soon will be self sufficient in developing its own weapons, weapons that would used to counter the zionist agressions and wahabi terrorist invasion... concerning the traitors who live in the country, jail them, because they are the source of discord!
You mentioned 'Lebanon soon will be self sufficient in developing its own weapons'... are those weapons being manufactured by the Lebanese Ministry of Defense for the benefit of the Lebanese Armed Forces or are they manufactured by hezbollah for the benefit of Iran and Hezbollah? If so, will hezbollah give some of these weapons to the Lebanese Army that you always say " God Bless".
this matter was treated many times... you know well that Usa and the zionist lobby are vetoing Lebanon to have strong and effective weapons... Usa helps the army by providing obsolete transport equipments and machine guns that can't face the Israeli F16...
Southern, weapons manufactured in Lebanon like the alleged ones pertinent to this article do not fall under any embargo or vetoing. Besides there was an elegant solution proposed by a FPM official when the issue of Iranian arm to the Lebanese army arose and excuses like yours were given. Why doesn't the LA, in coordination with Hezballah, "raid" weapons warehouses belonging to the Hezb under whatever pretext and confiscate the weapons. Win, win. The LA gets some needed weapons and the Iranian offer to arm the LA does not look like the empty rhetoric that it was. You would think that the Hezb, allegedly aching to strengthen the LA, would have jumped on such a solution. Nothing came of it and was never brought up again.
I am sure that if the Dimona nuclear plant is hit like Hassan Nasrallah threatens the magic head Mahdi will make sure that the radioactive fallout and contamination will only affect the Jews and not the Arabs living in the occupied territories or the"righteous Jihadis" living in countries around them. Remember kids when Hassan Nasrallah speaks science goes out the window.
This may reach a Cuban-crisis point like in 1962 when president John F Kennedy clamped down on the transfer of nuclear missiles fron the Sovjet Union to kommunist Cuba. Why, because the americans feared those missiles in the hostile backyard. Fear is natural, fear is good. Fear made Kennedy act, and we would have had a World War 3 if the communist didnt budge. I know there are as much fear on our side of the border as there are on the israelian side. Most of us dont want to be part of this dangerous play with fire orchestrated by Irans by proxies.
You do know the Cuban missile crisis was triggered by the U.S. right? The U.S. stationed nuclear weapons first in Turkey, the Cuba affair was just the Soviet's response.
And Kennedy didn't clamp down on anything. He just reached an agreement with the Soviets. The Soviets were to dismantle the nuclear sites in Cuba, and in return the U.S. were to dismantle their nuclear sites in Italy and Turkey. In addition, the U.S. pledge d to never invade Cuba again
Interesting. Maybe someone should also bomb Israel's tank manufacturing facilities and nuclear sites which are used for building nuclear weapons while we're at it. Matter of fact, lets just bomb all the countries which have factories that produce conventional weapons. Who in their right mind thinks this is acceptable behavior? Just because you perceive something as a threat, interest give you the right to infringe upon that nation's sovereignty. Laughable demand coming from the Minister of Crazy Lieberman. This is the same guy that called for beheading disloyal Israeli Arabs.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israeli-politician-avigdor-lieberman-in-line-to-be-defence-minister-calls-for-disloyal-israeli-arabs-a7039061.html
The thing is MoeFan is that iranian Hizbalot/Hizbiran/HizbHashish/HizbKaptagon/HizbTerror is also infringing on Lebanon's national sovereignty . Rafik Hariri RIP didn't see them for what they are and paid with his life for it. They're mercenaries for hiring , terrorists, foreign controlled tools.
I am sure most people recognize the difference between a souvereign state that has factories producing weapons under rules and regulations and an undercover iranian factory in Lebanon facilitated by a militia.
Israel did not ask anyone for permission for Operation Opera against Saddams nuclear facilities in 1981, and will probably not do it this time either.
Regarding acceptable? Is it acceptable that an iranian proxy militia in Lebanon start building missile factories without the knowledgde and permission of the lebanese people as a whole and their representatives?
If anything, this could be seen as illegal from the Lebanese govts point of view. Israel, given its history of aggressive behavior, has no business or right to dictate what x or y should, or should not build.
Why would they object as long as you're dancing to their music? And what you say goes both ways. You're saying one should not have reservations towards a country that has attacked its neighbours (and not only, see Iraq) unprovoked? One should not have reservations towards a country that is plotting 24/7 against its adversaries and which is confirmed to possess nuclear weapons? In which world do you live in?
Unless you're one of those that truly believe Israel is interested in genuine peace. And if that's the case, were just wasting our time here
but israel objected in the 60s about the lebanese rocket program. unfortunately sahyooni trolls like barryboar tend to not read before posting moronic propaganda.
I am one of those that believe people have the right to defend themselves. Israel is known for attacking other nations on numerous occasions, unprovoked. Not to mention their Mossad agents which have assassinated people all over the world. As long as Israel is in the business of attacking its neighbours, spying on them, assassinating people in foreign countries, violating the airspace and territorial waters on a regular basis, not to mention their illegal nuclear weapons, as long as these are their policies, then it's only fair they are paid back with the same coin.
That's not all what Nassrallah said. Nassrallah said that should Israel attack Lebanon he vowed that hoards of tens of thousands of foreign Shiaa fighters from all over the world will come to Lebanon and join that fight.
And that Nassrallah vow - for Israel - is music to their ears - if they are seeking to destroy Lebanon.
Israel has launched many devastating wars against Lebanon in the past - and while Lebanon was greately devastated - but it was not destroyed. Lebanese State continued to exist, and Lebanese society kept being a unified society. But this time - if Israel attacks Lebanon and Nassrallah brings in thousands of foreign Shiaa fighters from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Aghanistan. Pakistan, Yemen, etc...as he said he would...then the outcome is a sectarian civil war in Lebanon that will totally destroy Lebanon.
Hezbollah Assad regime Iran and Russia always maintained the same narrative - that it was the arrival of thousands of armed sectsrian foreign fighters into Syria that brought the civil war, death and destruction of Syria. I would like to see them argue now that bringing thousands of armed sectsrian Shia fighters to Lebanon would not have the same outcome on Lebanon.
With that in mind - Nassrallah with his vow to Israel that he will brings tens of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters upon Lebanon should Isrsel attacks Lebanon - Nassrallah has just handed Israel the key to destroy Lebanon.
Now all Israel need to do to destroy Lebanon- is to trigger a war with Lebanon, wait for the arrival of the tens of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters to Lebanon, and then step back and watch as Lebanon implodes in a devastating sectarian war that such incoming of foreign fighters will surely ignite.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has recently warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, saying "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.
Nassrallah might as well have said to the Israelis:" I have rigged all of Lebanon with 100 kiloton of explosives and I am holding the trigger, if i see as much as an Israeli foot dangling over the blue line fence - I will blow up Lebanon (us - Hezbollah- included) in your face".
How long do you think it will take Israel to take Nassrallah at his word and dangle It's foot accross the blue line? Not much I would say.