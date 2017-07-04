Lebanon's State TV Website Hacked by Syrian Group

Lebanon's State TV Website Hacked by Syrian Groupإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon's state television website on Tuesday was hacked by the so-called Syrian Revolution Electronic Army protesting the latest army operation at encampments of Syrian refugees in the northeastern border town of Arsal.
The hackers lashed insults and threats at the Lebanese army for its treatment of Syrian refugees following a suicide attack that left seven soldiers wounded and a young girl of the refugees dead.
The hackers directed the television's website to a statement that condemned the security sweep initially launched to combat terrorism.
A girl died and seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Friday when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during army raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border.
The subsequent security sweep sparked accusations of abuse, particularly after detentions made by the army.
A Lebanese official said the raids on the two settlements in Arsal came after tips about the presence of explosives and a plot to carry out attacks in Lebanon.
Lebanon's military dismissed allegations of abuse.
The military official said on condition of anonymity that the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone," and that not all would be charged with terrorism.
The salafi hacks the network, these are the ones Geagea and Prime Minister Hariri supported.
Best solution now is to support Assad in quelling those salafi groups.
Five suicide bombers blow themselves up in two 'refugee settlements' in Arsal and terrorist 'rebel' hackers are condemning the lebanese army? wow, this is gonna be a difficult mission by the nahaaretz trolls to spin this to fit their sick wahabism. Nahaaretz is almost saying the LAF is responsible for the death of this young refugee girl... time to close nahaaretz and hunt its trolls down to the last one? and also treat them to the rope as soon as possible.
Southerns comment gets removed by the corrupted Naharnet staff.
Even when every time the Zionist salafis here writes 'heretic' in their every sentence, no objection from Naharnet.
never mind Mystic, let's see if this suits them better.
"so-called Syrian Revolution Electronic Army (SREA) ": they come to rescue their brothers, the terrorists of Nusra....
btw, these cannibals are supported by Trump's America to bring "democracy" to Syria!
now, illiterate, dawn the chicken, s.o.s the terrorist, barry the whore, just the ass and mar-cus will appear justifying this action by SREA as legitimate defence to protect the Syrian revolution.
i just forgot to mention so-called janoubi the filthy zionist.
Yes always save your comments to repost.
We will do that until we get banned.
Then all the Zionist salafis can chat amongst themselves in a boring forum.
... and we should keep those filthy refugees in Lebanon.. these are terrorist, murderers of our army of our citizen of our Lebanon..
go home Surya
Hell no, he is talking about you and your daeschistan
To Mystic : we don't need the likes of Hrzbollah's fanatics nor the bloody Syrian regime of Assad, to combat hackers and other such criminals. Just let the Lebanese army do its job !
Free Sunni Baalbek Brigade: "The army is considered a target until it proves its patriotism." February 8, 2014·
who was behind the Free Sunni Baalbek Brigade?
Notice the dramatics above^ More whining babies because they're offended by the truth, much like the Left in the US, notice the connection?