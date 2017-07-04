Lebanon's State TV Website Hacked by Syrian Group

Lebanon's state television website on Tuesday was hacked by the so-called Syrian Revolution Electronic Army protesting the latest army operation at encampments of Syrian refugees in the northeastern border town of Arsal.

The hackers lashed insults and threats at the Lebanese army for its treatment of Syrian refugees following a suicide attack that left seven soldiers wounded and a young girl of the refugees dead.

The hackers directed the television's website to a statement that condemned the security sweep initially launched to combat terrorism.

A girl died and seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Friday when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during army raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border.

The subsequent security sweep sparked accusations of abuse, particularly after detentions made by the army.

A Lebanese official said the raids on the two settlements in Arsal came after tips about the presence of explosives and a plot to carry out attacks in Lebanon.

Lebanon's military dismissed allegations of abuse.

The military official said on condition of anonymity that the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone," and that not all would be charged with terrorism.