Mobile version

Lebanon's State TV Website Hacked by Syrian Group

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 July 2017, 10:31
W460

Lebanon's state television website on Tuesday was hacked by the so-called Syrian Revolution Electronic Army protesting the latest army operation at encampments of Syrian refugees in the northeastern border town of Arsal.

The hackers lashed insults and threats at the Lebanese army for its treatment of Syrian refugees following a suicide attack that left seven soldiers wounded and a young girl of the refugees dead.

The hackers directed the television's website to a statement that condemned the security sweep initially launched to combat terrorism.

A girl died and seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Friday when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during army raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border.

The subsequent security sweep sparked accusations of abuse, particularly after detentions made by the army.

A Lebanese official said the raids on the two settlements in Arsal came after tips about the presence of explosives and a plot to carry out attacks in Lebanon.

Lebanon's military dismissed allegations of abuse.

The military official said on condition of anonymity that the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone," and that not all would be charged with terrorism.

SourceNaharnetAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 15
Thumb Mystic 04 July 2017, 10:44

The salafi hacks the network, these are the ones Geagea and Prime Minister Hariri supported.

Best solution now is to support Assad in quelling those salafi groups.

Reply Report
Missing lawsons 04 July 2017, 10:44

Five suicide bombers blow themselves up in two 'refugee settlements' in Arsal and terrorist 'rebel' hackers are condemning the lebanese army? wow, this is gonna be a difficult mission by the nahaaretz trolls to spin this to fit their sick wahabism. Nahaaretz is almost saying the LAF is responsible for the death of this young refugee girl... time to close nahaaretz and hunt its trolls down to the last one? and also treat them to the rope as soon as possible.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 04 July 2017, 11:05

That could be satisfying.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 04 July 2017, 11:09

Now they want to bring "salafi-american democracy" to Lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 04 July 2017, 12:36

Southerns comment gets removed by the corrupted Naharnet staff.
Even when every time the Zionist salafis here writes 'heretic' in their every sentence, no objection from Naharnet.

Report
Thumb Southern...... 04 July 2017, 14:08

never mind Mystic, let's see if this suits them better.

"so-called Syrian Revolution Electronic Army (SREA) ": they come to rescue their brothers, the terrorists of Nusra....

btw, these cannibals are supported by Trump's America to bring "democracy" to Syria!

now, illiterate, dawn the chicken, s.o.s the terrorist, barry the whore, just the ass and mar-cus will appear justifying this action by SREA as legitimate defence to protect the Syrian revolution.

Report
Thumb Southern...... 04 July 2017, 14:21

i just forgot to mention so-called janoubi the filthy zionist.

Report
Thumb Mystic 04 July 2017, 14:23

Yes always save your comments to repost.
We will do that until we get banned.

Then all the Zionist salafis can chat amongst themselves in a boring forum.

Report
Missing ysurais 04 July 2017, 12:13

... and we should keep those filthy refugees in Lebanon.. these are terrorist, murderers of our army of our citizen of our Lebanon..
go home Surya

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 04 July 2017, 13:46

ysurais, you just described 80% of the Shia.

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 04 July 2017, 15:15

Hell no, he is talking about you and your daeschistan

Report
Missing caudal 04 July 2017, 12:31

Hackers use wrong Syrian flag, means Fake and cheap hackers!

Reply Report
Missing endowed 04 July 2017, 13:18

To Mystic : we don't need the likes of Hrzbollah's fanatics nor the bloody Syrian regime of Assad, to combat hackers and other such criminals. Just let the Lebanese army do its job !

Reply Report
Missing schlomo.bin.zaynab 04 July 2017, 16:16

Free Sunni Baalbek Brigade: "The army is considered a target until it proves its patriotism." February 8, 2014·

who was behind the Free Sunni Baalbek Brigade?

Reply Report
Thumb Elemental 04 July 2017, 20:38

Notice the dramatics above^ More whining babies because they're offended by the truth, much like the Left in the US, notice the connection?

Reply Report