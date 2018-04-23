Report: Heated Electioneering, Disturbances as Lebanon Gears for Elections

Parliament hopefuls, political parties and state figures running in the country’s upcoming general elections have “rallied capabilities and means” for their electoral campaigns, amid complaints some are reportedly “exploiting” the government's resources and “harnessing” some of the security and administrative services, al-Joumhouria daily reported Monday.

The past 48 hours have witnessed “heated” electioneering around different Lebanese regions, with signs of escalating “verbal rhetoric,” where more and more fights and disturbances were reported in the run-up to the May 6 ballot.

Two weeks before the elections kick off, several incidents were reported, some of which with the aim of pressuring voters, said the daily.

In Akkar’s town of Ballaneh, a group of youth blocked the international highway with burning tyres in protest at a planned electoral visit by Ex-minister and Tripoli parliamentary candidate Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi to the town.

The visit triggered tension between al-Mustaqbal Movement supporters (of PM Saad Hariri) and Rifi’s. Stone-throwing and commotion between the two groups were recorded, reported the daily.

In the South, anti-Hizbullah journalist and parliamentary candidate Ali al-Amin was physically assaulted Sunday in his southern hometown Shaqra at the hands of Hizbullah supporters.

Al-Amin's electoral list, 'Shbaana Haki' (Enough With Talking), which is comprised of independent Shiite figures and a Lebanese Forces candidate, slammed the incident as a “blatant and demeaning attack.”

In the Choueifat region, armed clashes erupted between supporters of two rival political parties in the town. The situation was contained later on.

Lebanon will stage its frst legislative elections in nine years on the basis on a complex proportional representation electoral system, replacing a majoritarian winner-takes-all system.