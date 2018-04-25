Iran's President Says No Changes, Additions to Nuclear Deal

Iran's President Says No Changes, Additions to Nuclear Dealإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Iran's president has ruled out any changes or additions to the 2015 nuclear deal, in response to French efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the landmark agreement.
French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during a state visit to Washington this week that there could be a way to move toward a "new agreement" that would address Trump's concerns.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that he had spoken to Macron at length, and "told him explicitly that we will not add anything to the deal or remove anything from it, even one sentence. The nuclear deal is the nuclear deal."
He suggested Macron has no right to amend an agreement signed by seven nations, referring to the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran.
News ID: 3940429 - Tue 28 March 2017 - 16:54 Politics
TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s President said Islamophobia, racism and Takfiri thoughts, despite their different origins, are practically interrelated.
Hassan Rouhani, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, made the remarks at a speech delivered at Moscow State University (MSU).
The full text of Rouhani’s speech is as follows:
‘In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful’
I am deeply pleased to be visiting your campus and be present in your friendly gathering. At a time when the beginning of spring is being celebrated in Iran and most countries in the region, these countries, while embracing the natural spring, ponder upon spring of spirits and souls since Nowruz marks a fresh season in the nature which inspires sublime meanings. ...