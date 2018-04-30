Mobile version

Bassil: Lebanese Expat Voting Record 59% Turnout

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 April 2018, 12:26
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil said in a press conference Monday that the turnout rate for Lebanese expats voting reached 59%, stressing that it “reflects the enthusiasm of Lebanese.”

In a press conference he held at the foreign ministry concluding the country’s expats voting, Bassil said: “Lebanese expat voting has reflected the enthusiasm and interest of Lebanese,” to practice their national right, “although some media outlets were hinting otherwise.”

“Official turnout statistics have shown 59% of people registered have cast their votes,” he said.

Bassil gave credit to the interior ministry and other institutions that helped make the process possible, he said: “The elections were conducted under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Interior. There was great cooperation between the two ministries, and I think that in the history of Lebanon there has not been an electoral process held with such transparency. "

He said the elections cost held around 40 Arab and foreign countries, “reached around $1.5 million.”

Voter turnout in Australia reached 58%, in Europe 59.5%, in Africa 68%, in Latin America 45%, in Americas around 55%, in Arab countries around 69%, said the minister.

lubnani.masi7i 30 April 2018, 12:48

He said the elections cost held around 40 Arab and foreign countries, “reached around $1.5 million.”

and about $10 million for your travel expenses and that of your advisors and entourage.

ysurais 30 April 2018, 13:15

But less than 77 thousand expat registered all over the world...

Bit lowwww

eagledawn 30 April 2018, 13:19

"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen; today you listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn."

s.o.s 30 April 2018, 15:47

The future Lilliputian President of Lebanon. I wonder who’s taller, Michel with his 145cm or Gibran with his 143cm + high heels (Tom cruise style but without the style).

ashtah 30 April 2018, 13:22

فرنجية: موسوليني وصدام أهم زعيمين بالتاريخ "لانن استرجوا يقتلوا صهرهما!"

استهلّ رئيس تيار المردة النائب سليمان فرنجية المهرجان الانتخابي في بنشعي بالقول بالعامية:"في واحد سألوه مين اهم زعيمين بالتاريخ بالنسبة الك، فكان جوابه "بينيتو موسوليني وصدام حسين"، وعندما سألوه لماذا وما الذي يجمع بينهما؟ كان ردّه "هذان الزعيمان هما الوحيدان في التاريخ اللي استرجوا انو يقتلوا صهرهما".

https://www.annahar.com/article/797743-فرنجية-موسوليني-وصدام-أهم-زعيمين-بالتاريخ-لانن-استرجوا-يقتلوا-صهرهما

gma-bs-artist. 30 April 2018, 16:34

Why is he bragging, 59% is very low. Remember these are people who went and registered to vote. Not voting is like buying a ticket to a movie or concert and not going, the figures should be in the 90%.

s.o.s 30 April 2018, 17:08

59% of registred voters, but 100% of registered voters = 2% of expats, so basically a little more than 1% of the expats voted. A big F.

liarsliars 30 April 2018, 18:26

In brief. It is like, Only 2% of Lebanese Expats were interested in buying a movie ticket in the first place, and then 41% of those who bought the tickets had a change of heart and thought "you know what, my friends (the 98%) were right not to buy the ticket, it is not worth watching, I am not going to watch it.
And they call that a success. Hahhh.

ashtah 30 April 2018, 17:12

59% of what?:)

