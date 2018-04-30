Bassil: Lebanese Expat Voting Record 59% Turnout

Bassil: Lebanese Expat Voting Record 59% Turnoutإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil said in a press conference Monday that the turnout rate for Lebanese expats voting reached 59%, stressing that it “reflects the enthusiasm of Lebanese.”
In a press conference he held at the foreign ministry concluding the country’s expats voting, Bassil said: “Lebanese expat voting has reflected the enthusiasm and interest of Lebanese,” to practice their national right, “although some media outlets were hinting otherwise.”
“Official turnout statistics have shown 59% of people registered have cast their votes,” he said.
Bassil gave credit to the interior ministry and other institutions that helped make the process possible, he said: “The elections were conducted under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Interior. There was great cooperation between the two ministries, and I think that in the history of Lebanon there has not been an electoral process held with such transparency. "
He said the elections cost held around 40 Arab and foreign countries, “reached around $1.5 million.”
Voter turnout in Australia reached 58%, in Europe 59.5%, in Africa 68%, in Latin America 45%, in Americas around 55%, in Arab countries around 69%, said the minister.
and about $10 million for your travel expenses and that of your advisors and entourage.
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen; today you listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn."
Why is he bragging, 59% is very low. Remember these are people who went and registered to vote. Not voting is like buying a ticket to a movie or concert and not going, the figures should be in the 90%.
59% of registred voters, but 100% of registered voters = 2% of expats, so basically a little more than 1% of the expats voted. A big F.
In brief. It is like, Only 2% of Lebanese Expats were interested in buying a movie ticket in the first place, and then 41% of those who bought the tickets had a change of heart and thought "you know what, my friends (the 98%) were right not to buy the ticket, it is not worth watching, I am not going to watch it.
And they call that a success. Hahhh.
