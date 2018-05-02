Iran, Hizbullah Deny Morocco Accusations over Polisario Arms Delivery
Hizbullah has denied Morocco’s accusations that the party has been delivering weapons to the separatist Polisario Front in Western Sahara, after it severed relations with Iran over the allegations.
The party rejected Rabat’s accusations, blaming the decision on foreign "pressure".
“It is regrettable that Morocco is resorting to pressure from the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to direct these false accusations," the party said in a statement.
“The Moroccan Foreign Ministry should have looked for a more convincing argument to sever its relations with Iran, which stood and still stands by the Palestinian cause and strongly supports it, instead of fabricating these arguments,” added the statement.
Iran has also denied that it was involved in a weapons delivery to Polisario seeking independence for Western Sahara after Morocco cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over the allegations.
"Remarks attributed to the foreign minister of Morocco about cooperation between an Iranian diplomat and the Polisario Front" in Western Sahara are "false", Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Rabat on Tuesday cut diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing the Islamic republic of using its ally Hizbullah to deliver weapons to the Polisario Front.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said "a first shipment of weapons was recently" sent to the Algerian-backed Polisario Front via an "element" at the Iranian embassy in Algiers.
He said Rabat had "irrefutable proof" of Hizbullah’s involvement and said ties were being cut with Tehran in response to Iran "allying itself with" the Polisario.
Hizbullah quickly rejected Rabat's accusations, blaming the decision on foreign "pressure".
The spat comes as tensions have soared between regional powerhouses Iran and Morocco's ally Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh on Wednesday said it "stood by" Rabat's decision to sever ties with Tehran and "strongly condemns the Iranian interference in Morocco's internal affairs".
Morocco maintains that Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony under its control, is an integral part of the kingdom, while the Polisario Front demands a referendum on self-determination.
We should we as lebanese citizen even think about supporting this terror group that hides behind the fig leaf called "resistance"? Is this operation in Western Sahara also to "protect our borders"? Of course not, its another chess move in the Iranian masterplan. This masterplan is what we got to resist, nothing else.
Hizbullah Denies Morocco Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Bahrain Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Yemen Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Saudi Arabia Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Iraq Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Syrian Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Kuwait Accusations
Dont forget:
Hizbullah Denies Bulgaria Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Argentina Accusations
Hizbullah Denies Thailand Accusations
But, of course, its all about pilgrimage, protection of shrines, protecting Lebanons borders....
Hizbullah Denies then admits to involvement in Egypt
Hizbullah Denies then admits to involvement in Bosnia
Hizbullah Denies then admits to killing Captain Samer Hanna
Yesterday the second in command of the terror militia openly stated it is not in hezbollah's plans to attack or go to war with Israel. It is becoming clearer by the day that hezbollah's plan/objective is to overthrow Arab Sunnis regimes at the behest of its masters in Tehran.
and here is aounallah's response:
الرئيس عون: لبنان حريص على أفضل العلاقات مع الدول العربية ولا يمكن أن يكون ساحة للتدخل في شؤونها.۔14:45
Between 2003 till 2009: Hezbollah were categorically denying Iraqi and US accusations of Hezbollah presence and involvement in training and arming Iraqi insurgents. Yet as soon as the US left Iraq, they started bragging about how they sent Hezbollah commanders to help arm and train Iraqi from day 1 of US presence in Iraq.
When Egypt in 2009 accused Hezbollah of having a terror cell plotting terrorist attacks against Gov institutions in Egypt, Nassrallah was quick to categorically deny the presence of a Hezbollah cell in Egypt until Egyptian authorities paraded in front of the cameras a known Hezbollah commander and his Hezbollah cell team who was arrested along with all the evidence of his terrorist activities- Nassrallah then changed tune and admitted their presence but tried to make it about helping Hamas in Gaza and not plotting against the Egyptian gov.
In 2012 Nassrallah categorically denied Hezbollah involvement in Syria, saying they only have "Pilgrims" going to Syria. Until later on in 2013 their presence became so obvious that it is no use of denying it so he changed his tune and pretended they are there to defend shrines.
This is another Takiah lying episode by Hezbollah.