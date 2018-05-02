Israel Kidnaps Lebanese Shepherd from Shebaa
The Israeli army on Wednesday abducted Lebanese shepherd Ismail Saab from the border town of Shebaa, the National News Agency said.
“Following contacts conducted by UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) and the international Red Cross, it turned out that he was taken to the occupied Shebaa Farms,” NNA added.
Saab had gone missing in the afternoon as he was grazing his flock in the vicinity of the al-Radar post east of the town of Shebaa, the agency said.
“His flock returned to the town without him,” it added.
A Lebanese military source confirmed the news to AFP.
"Discussions are ongoing for his release," the source said.
The Shebaa Farms have been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Middle East war. Lebanon says the area is Lebanese territory, while the U.N. says it was annexed from Syria.
The U.N. peacekeeping force that monitors the area urged both sides to avoid an escalation.
The incident comes just days after the Israeli army released a Lebanese woman it had detained from the same area.
Such abductions occur frequently in the border area. The Lebanese shepherds are usually freed after around 24 hours of interrogation.
The heck is going on with these Shepherds that get kidnapped by the Yids all the time? Is it that Israel is short on Shepherds? or maybe ours are cooler? We know they couldn't be smarter cause that is like the 50th to get abducted in the last 50 years lol. I would abduct the sheep they taste better.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Lebanese abducted by whom Hezbollah camp calls "brotherly" Syrian regime, are still being interrogated and not been heard of, Decades After their abduction. Al Assad regime is friendly and brotherhood Al. Kiss ikhtoun shou 3arsat.
