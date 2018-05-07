U.N. Appeals for Stability in Lebanon after Vote

The United Nations on Monday urged Lebanon's politicians to act responsibly to protect Lebanon's stability following elections that saw Hizbullah and its allies make gains.

"We hope that all Lebanese political stakeholders will continue to act responsibly in the days following polling to protect Lebanon's stability, which should include the swift formation of a government," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Hizbullah is set to cement its dominance in Lebanon after the party of its main rival, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, suffered heavy losses.

Formed in the 1980s to fight against Israel, Hizbullah currently battles in Syria alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces. It is listed as a "terror organization" by the United States.

Five Hizbullah members have been accused by the U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon over the 2005 assassination of Hariri's father Rafik, a charismatic former prime minister.