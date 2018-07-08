Lebanese Woman Jailed in Egypt after Making Harassment Claim

Lebanese Woman Jailed in Egypt after Making Harassment Claimإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A Lebanese woman was jailed for eight years in Egypt on Saturday for "harming" its people, a judicial source said, after she claimed in a video to have been sexually assaulted.
Tourist Mona al-Mazbouh was arrested in late May at Cairo airport as she was preparing to leave Egypt.
Mazbouh had published a video on Facebook, which was widely shared, saying that she had been the victim of sexual harassment in the streets and accusing Egyptians of thievery and scams.
The allegations drew a strong reaction online, with some Egyptians calling for Mazbouh's arrest and lodging a complaint against her.
Despite releasing a second video insisting she had not meant to insult the country as a whole, Mazbouh was found guilty by a Cairo court of "harming the Egyptian people".
Initially she was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but that was amended within hours to eight years, the judicial source said.
A lawyer for Mazbouh lodged an appeal against the verdict and a hearing will be held on July 29, an official in the prosecutor's office said.
SOS is that you that were arrested?
A young man has confessed to sexually assaulting more than a dozen minors after he was captured by locals south of Beirut, the Internal Security Forces reported in a statement Saturday evening.
A Syrian national identified as H.Sh., born in 2000, was arrested after a resident in Dohat Aramoun told the ISF in a phone call Friday “that some men living in an apartment had captured a delivery man for sexually assaulting M.L., a Syrian child born in 2008,” the statement said. http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Lebanon-News/2018/Jul-08/455756-isf-arrests-man-for-sexually-assaulting-13-minors.ashx