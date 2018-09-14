Mobile version

STL Prosecution: Ayyash Participated Intentionally in Terrorist Attack

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 September 2018, 13:09
The Prosecution of the U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon continued on Friday to present its closing arguments in the case of ‘Ayyash et al. case’ before the court in The Hague.

The STL said that Joseph Aoun, Lilianne Khallouf, Sahar Kalaoui, Wissam Naji and Sanaa El Sheikh – participating victims in the proceedings in the ‘Ayyash et al. case’ were attending the closing arguments in the courtroom.

In its final brief, the Prosecution stated that Ayyash participated directly and intentionally in the execution of the terrorist attack, the intentional homicide, and the attempted intentional homicide of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

The Prosecution also stated that each Accused conspired to commit a terrorist act through the assassination of Hariri by means of a large explosive device in a public place.

On Thursday, the arguments focused on the claim that the Accused Salim Ayyash had postponed his Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the 2005 attack and on the issue of the Palestinian young man Ahmed Abu Adas, who was allegedly abducted by two Hizbullah suspects from Beirut's Tariq al-Jedideh area to appear in the video of the false claim of responsibility.

