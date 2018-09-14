STL Prosecution: Ayyash Participated Intentionally in Terrorist Attack

STL Prosecution: Ayyash Participated Intentionally in Terrorist Attackإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Prosecution of the U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon continued on Friday to present its closing arguments in the case of ‘Ayyash et al. case’ before the court in The Hague.
The STL said that Joseph Aoun, Lilianne Khallouf, Sahar Kalaoui, Wissam Naji and Sanaa El Sheikh – participating victims in the proceedings in the ‘Ayyash et al. case’ were attending the closing arguments in the courtroom.
In its final brief, the Prosecution stated that Ayyash participated directly and intentionally in the execution of the terrorist attack, the intentional homicide, and the attempted intentional homicide of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.
The Prosecution also stated that each Accused conspired to commit a terrorist act through the assassination of Hariri by means of a large explosive device in a public place.
On Thursday, the arguments focused on the claim that the Accused Salim Ayyash had postponed his Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the 2005 attack and on the issue of the Palestinian young man Ahmed Abu Adas, who was allegedly abducted by two Hizbullah suspects from Beirut's Tariq al-Jedideh area to appear in the video of the false claim of responsibility.
STL should have invited the following people to attend in order for the concert to perform well.
Hassabala rock band lead by singer zz top victory of gush, also featuring basho z tiger tango band, also featuring I saw the sign khaymi pop star.
Surely people would have loved their entertainment..
southern but the shia General Security arrests people for having a photograph of the Syrian revolution flag on their phones and you cheer for that action?
Am I sensing you are biased?
If I had but one bullet and were faced by both an enemy and a traitor like 'patriotic', I would let the 'patriotic' traitor have it.
Salim Ayyash did not murder Rafic Hariri just as Habib Shartouni did not murder Bachir Gemayel. Also the moon is made of blue cheese.
"...STL the political tribunal which was set to provoke civil strife."
No goofball. You're thinking of Bashar Assad and his allies who tried to provoke civil strife when they blew up the two mosques in Tripoli, sent Michel Samaha with explosives and who's strategically named "Free Sunni Brigade of Baalbek" threatened to murder Christians and Shiites.
Yup we all know Israel did it, Kizballah never in its history has it been involved in the killing of people lol.
Sadly though it all boils down to the bearded goat and Iran abiding by syrias giraffes request of killing the Lebanese PM.
This heinous crime against the independence of Lebanon and its people is now refuted by the very people who perpetrated it...while claiming they don't care.
Just remember how the mighty syrian regime has fallen and look at the state of their country 20 times worse than Lebanon at the end of its civil war.
I got news for Beatryce. If anyone sees her please tell her that Jaafar , her brother/mari, a été vu se rendant chez un rémouleur avec une lourde valise qui faisait un son métallique. I believe it’s dangerous for her to return home tonight. I won’t be around , please give her the heads up.
merci beaucoup Monsieur S.O.S. Je sais que mon ami Jaafar est très mauvais et qu'il a besoin d'une aide médicale et psychiatrique.
madame, madmozelle Beatryce, je ne sais pas si Jaafar est votre ami ou plus, mais je vous déconseille de rentrer chez vous ce soir. quelqu'un l'a entendu dire au rémouleur "que ca allait saigner". Nous avons peur pour vous. You should seek a shelter for women victim of bad men. I believe that 'bad' is an understatement in his case... as some percieve him as evil. Faites attention Beatryce!
He does not know who his parents are.
That's right Patty. Like your alter ego Mystic said it's all about the phone calls. I have it on good religious Iranian authority that it was Rafic Hariri and his motorcade that was following Ayyash and his crew around. Not the other way around. In fact Ayyash and crew were only shooting a commercial for Verizon, you might have seen it.. yep, you got it.. Ayyash was going to become the new "Can you hear me now" guy and Hariri Sr didn't like it. So he inconspicuously followed Ayyash around with a motorcade consisting of a limo and about five or six big black SUVs.