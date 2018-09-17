Report: Saudi Diplomat Attends STL Closing Arguments

Report: Saudi Diplomat Attends STL Closing Argumentsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A diplomat from the Saudi Arabian embassy reportedly attended on Monday the proceedings of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon trying the accused in the assassination case of ex-PM Rafik Hariri in The Hague, LBCI TV station said.
The Saudi diplomat attended Monday’s session “based on the kingdom's interest in the assassination of Hariri, and issues related to the kingdom such as the Hajj pilgrimage reportedly made by the Accused Salim Ayyash in January 2005.”
Ayyash is a supposed member of Hizbullah who is accused along with three other suspects of involvement in the assassination of Hariri in 2005.
Defence teams of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon started on Monday the presentation of their closing arguments in the Ayyash et al. case.
The Defense team of the Accused Salim Ayyash said the “evidence the Chamber heard on what (Syrian President) Bashar Assad allegedly told Hariri - that he would “destroy Lebanon over (Hariri’s) and Jumblat’s head“ – was entirely hearsay.”
Raymond Abou-Chaaya, Rabih Nohra and Mohammed Dia, victims of the February 14 attack attended Monday’s closing arguments in the courtroom.
On Friday, the Prosecution stated that Ayyash participated directly and intentionally in the execution of the terrorist attack, the intentional homicide, and the attempted intentional homicide of Hariri.
On Thursday, the arguments focused on the claim that the Accused Salim Ayyash had postponed his Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the 2005 attack and on the issue of the Palestinian young man Ahmed Abu Adas, who was allegedly abducted by two Hizbullah suspects from Beirut's Tariq al-Jedideh area to appear in the video of the false claim of responsibility.
A verdict is not expected until the new year.
Saudi diplomat who belongs to the "democratic" Saudi Arabia which practices throat's cutting in public places of who insult the king, is attending the STL to give blessing to judges and who knows! some cheques maybe!
"southern..... 42 minutes ago
Iran now is the only democratic country in the gulf"
Hariri was also a Saudi national, southern. So don't be too judgmental. I am sure if something happens to you, an Iranian representative will also be present.
lol
The way you criticize Saudi Arabia made me think for a short second you were a Swiss national who is used to democratic norms and way of life. I then realized it is an iranian islamic fundamentalist who follows wilayat al faqih and maims himself on ashoura.
That makes a lot of sense coming from a teen who has such deep insight into the STL's legal system. Can you really see that far? then pray tell us about how a person who has a family of 6 kids in the da7yieh survive without Irans terror money that sieves into his pocket once a month? that is not a derivative of an Iranian check right? he simply makes his money on selling stamps or lotto tickets to make his ends meet? We all hope for your sake that Education will eventually eradicate your childish thinking...we hope.
Correction! Ayyash is NOT just a "supposed member of Hizbullah", he's a full fledged member of the Iranian terrorist organization one of their so called saints according to nasralla.