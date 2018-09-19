Geagea: LF Represents a Third of Christians and We Want a Third of Their Ministers

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea stressed that his party has won one-third of the Christian votes in the May parliamentary elections and is equally entitled to allocate one-third of the Christian ministerial shares in the new Cabinet, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

According to Free Patriotic Movement chief, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, “31% of the Christian votes represent the LF,” said Geagea, “which means we represent a third of the Christians and we have the right to one-third of the Christian ministerial representation, i.e. five ministers.”

“We want a third of the Christian ministrial shares,” stressed Geagea in remarks he made to the daily about the Cabinet formation and the delayed process since May.

Referring to the Maarab agreement with the FPM, Geagea said: “We have signed an agreement of two parts with the FPM, one part political and the second is authority-related.

“Based on the agreement we have agreed on dividing portfolios including the sovereign ones,” added Geagea.

The four so-called sovereign portfolios are defense, foreign affairs, finance and interior.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24 but his task has been since delayed because of conflict over shares mainly the Christian and Druze representation.

The LF, which recorded a sweeping victory in the country’s May legislative elections, almost doubling its parliament seats, insists on getting four seats including a sovereign portfolio.

The 2016 Maarab agreement brought the onetime foes together,Geagea and FPM founder President Michel Aoun. Geagea had withdrawn from the presidential race in favor of Aoun endorsing him for the head of State post.

