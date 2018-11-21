Ibrahim in Order of the Day: Defeating Terrorism is Our Key Concern

General Security Chief, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim stressed on Wednesday that the Directorate's may concern was to defeat terrorism.

His remarks came in his Order of the Day marking the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the National News Agency reported.

"The General Directorate of the General Security stands before a new stage at both the security and administrative levels in order to score new achievements that would add to Lebanon's value in a way that the Lebanese merit," Ibrahim said.

"Fellow soldiers, in line with what has been achieved at the security and administrative levels, the General Security's key concern for the upcoming stage is to defeat terrorism and to sap its effects and tools, in addition to fighting the Israeli enemy rings in all their forms," he added.