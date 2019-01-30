Israel Breaches Technical Fence in Wazzani, Combs Area

Israeli infantry troops crossed the technical fence along the border with Lebanon in the Wazzani district in Marjayoun area, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The troops combed the area, for a whole hour, extending to the Wazzani River's eastern bank, said NNA.

Meanwhile, an unmanned Israeli reconnaissance plane hovered over the areas of al-Ghajar, Abbasiyeh and the western outskirts of occupied Shebaa Farms.

Furthermore, the enemy resumed excavation works along borders in the disputed land off the village of Adaisseh.

Also, enemy troops have been working on the installation of chain-link fencing above the separation cement wall.