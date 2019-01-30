Mobile version

Israel Breaches Technical Fence in Wazzani, Combs Area

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 January 2019, 13:14
Israeli infantry troops crossed the technical fence along the border with Lebanon in the Wazzani district in Marjayoun area, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The troops combed the area, for a whole hour, extending to the Wazzani River's eastern bank, said NNA.

Meanwhile, an unmanned Israeli reconnaissance plane hovered over the areas of al-Ghajar, Abbasiyeh and the western outskirts of occupied Shebaa Farms.

Furthermore, the enemy resumed excavation works along borders in the disputed land off the village of Adaisseh.

Also, enemy troops have been working on the installation of chain-link fencing above the separation cement wall.

Thumb marcus 30 January 2019, 14:50

Where is the Iranian filthy sectarian resistance that allegedly is defending our borders?

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 30 January 2019, 23:13

They are busy jostling and obstructing government from being able to be formed Marcus...and resisting Israel at the same time through speeches from 400ft below ground.

Reply Report
Missing arturo 31 January 2019, 00:31

They are building new tunnels into Israel and trying to maintain the old ones.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 30 January 2019, 14:51

Ahlan bil jar, It would be preferable to knock on the door before coming in!

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 30 January 2019, 15:13

Even Israel is violating @blablablabla's deep luv tunnel.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 30 January 2019, 15:21

Ah lest you forget the next time Israel does that the bearded goat will vie to demolish Kurdistan lol

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 30 January 2019, 16:10

So Israel is allowed to do whatever they want and you so called Lebanese are ok with it. Also UN resolution 1701 only applies to Hizballah? two wrongs don't make a right...

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 30 January 2019, 17:24

lol@the shia from za canada:)

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 30 January 2019, 19:00

WOW nice response. FYI I am a christian who fought in the civil war with the Kataeeb in case you want to know the truth.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 30 January 2019, 20:43

Can you provide proof of your claims? The poêle demand proof immediately!

Report
Thumb doodle-dude 31 January 2019, 00:30

lol@the shia christian who fought with kataeb. I also fought with Luke Skywalker in case you want to know.

Report
Thumb liberty 31 January 2019, 03:24

lmao@doodle-dude

Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 30 January 2019, 17:28

"So Israel is allowed to do whatever they want and you so called Lebanese are ok with it."

No we are not ok with it but you and your fake resistance are the ones who seem to be OK with it by allowing Israel to do what it likes while carrying the banner of resisting the 'Zionist' enemy on TV only.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 30 January 2019, 17:56

100%

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 30 January 2019, 20:43

CanadaLeb your chastising us when your lord and master AKA the Bearded Goat is running the country? Do you know what an oxymoron statement is my friend? I beleive that would be a text book example.Resolution 1701 is not something most Lebanese address with weapons or kidnapping....

Reply Report
Missing arturo 31 January 2019, 00:33

How would Lebanon respond if Israel had built four or more tunnels into Lebanon?

Reply Report
Thumb roflmfao 31 January 2019, 02:50

Dude.. that's easy.. as soon as we get in the tunnels.. we start honking our horns.. we don't stop.. until we get out.. on the other end.. it's just what we do™..

Report
Missing cimitero 30 January 2019, 19:41

much ado about nothing the technical fence is 50 meters south of the blue line. no real issue unless the israelis breached 50 meter north of the fence. then they will be into lebanese territory.

Reply Report