Israel Breaches Technical Fence in Wazzani, Combs Area

Israel Breaches Technical Fence in Wazzani, Combs Areaإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Israeli infantry troops crossed the technical fence along the border with Lebanon in the Wazzani district in Marjayoun area, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The troops combed the area, for a whole hour, extending to the Wazzani River's eastern bank, said NNA.
Meanwhile, an unmanned Israeli reconnaissance plane hovered over the areas of al-Ghajar, Abbasiyeh and the western outskirts of occupied Shebaa Farms.
Furthermore, the enemy resumed excavation works along borders in the disputed land off the village of Adaisseh.
Also, enemy troops have been working on the installation of chain-link fencing above the separation cement wall.
Where is the Iranian filthy sectarian resistance that allegedly is defending our borders?
They are busy jostling and obstructing government from being able to be formed Marcus...and resisting Israel at the same time through speeches from 400ft below ground.
Ah lest you forget the next time Israel does that the bearded goat will vie to demolish Kurdistan lol
So Israel is allowed to do whatever they want and you so called Lebanese are ok with it. Also UN resolution 1701 only applies to Hizballah? two wrongs don't make a right...
WOW nice response. FYI I am a christian who fought in the civil war with the Kataeeb in case you want to know the truth.
Can you provide proof of your claims? The poêle demand proof immediately!
lol@the shia christian who fought with kataeb. I also fought with Luke Skywalker in case you want to know.
lmao@doodle-dude
"So Israel is allowed to do whatever they want and you so called Lebanese are ok with it."
No we are not ok with it but you and your fake resistance are the ones who seem to be OK with it by allowing Israel to do what it likes while carrying the banner of resisting the 'Zionist' enemy on TV only.
100%
CanadaLeb your chastising us when your lord and master AKA the Bearded Goat is running the country? Do you know what an oxymoron statement is my friend? I beleive that would be a text book example.Resolution 1701 is not something most Lebanese address with weapons or kidnapping....
Dude.. that's easy.. as soon as we get in the tunnels.. we start honking our horns.. we don't stop.. until we get out.. on the other end.. it's just what we do™..
much ado about nothing the technical fence is 50 meters south of the blue line. no real issue unless the israelis breached 50 meter north of the fence. then they will be into lebanese territory.