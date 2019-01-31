Lazzarini: Lebanon-Israel Border Most Stable in Region

Philippe Lazzarini, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, said the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine is one of the “most stable” in the Middle East in recent years, and stressed that Lebanon and Israel “do not want war,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Thursday.

The security situation on Lebanon’s southern border deteriorated in December after Israel launched operation “Northern Shield” aimed at destroying Hizbullah tunnels. This prompted a military alert on both sides of the border, followed by the resumption of Israeli forces building a concrete wall at conservative border points, which increased the tensions in the region.

In assessing the situation on the southern border after the tunnel crisis, Lazzarini said in an interview with the newspaper “the good thing in the southern border is that the two sides, so far, do not want war. As long as nobody wants war, then it won’t happen. We have to build on that,” he said.

“Over the past few years, the United Nations has reported to the Security Council on a regular basis and said that the mains risks lie in the risk of misjudgment shall things spiral out of control," he added.

However, Lazzarini emphasized saying “no one has an interest in escalation. I believe we have to work on things constantly.”

“The tunnel file is close to being a misjudgment, which requires collective vigilance in order not to head to that region of danger,” he added.